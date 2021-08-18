Lauren Wade hoping to weave more Women’s Champions League magic as Glentoran begin campaign

Twelve months ago, Lauren Wade made all of Europe sit up and take notice with a stunning goal in a Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

Now she is planning to do the same with Glentoran Women, albeit at a completely different stage of the competition.

Wade’s beautiful deft chip gave her a moment in the limelight and also meant her team Glasgow City — who have dominated the Scottish women’s game for the last 14 years — could take something positive as they crashed out of the tournament on the wrong end of a 9-1 defeat to eventual runners-up Wolfsburg of Germany.

Playing in Europe’s premier competition was one of the incentives when Wade returned to Glentoran at the start of the season and ahead of today’s clash with Swiss champions Servette Chenois (12pm) she is drawing similarities that she hopes will help the Glens to cause a shock.

“We are under no illusions that they will be tough opposition. We go into this tie as massive underdogs and it was the same for me last year against Wolfsburg,” said Wade.

“Sometimes that can be something that you can turn into a positive — being an underdog, you go out with nothing to lose, you want to go out and prove that you are good enough to be on that big stage in Europe.

“Playing on the big stage is always going to be tough, but it’s why we play football. You want to be tested against the big teams, but going in as underdogs, you just never know.”

It is five years since Glentoran were last in Europe and as well as previous Champions League exploits one thing that they do have over Servette, who are playing at this level for the first time, is a depth of international experience.

While they have travelled with no fewer than a dozen players who have played for Northern Ireland during their careers — Wade being among eight players who will be hoping to play in next summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 finals — the Swiss squad contains just two current internationals in the shape of Polish teenager Natalia Padilla and Moroccan Yasmina Laaroussi.

“The depth of our squad is very good. There are a number of players who have played Champions League before, but there are also players who are going for the first time and hopefully we can help them and give them an indication of what to expect,” said Wade.

“We’ve eight or nine internationals in the squad and we can also use the experience from the Euro qualifying campaign and what we’ve learned from what we’ve done with Northern Ireland.”

While the Glens are overseas, back at home Cliftonville Ladies have the opportunity to overtake their title rivals at the top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership when they play their game in hand tonight against Derry City Women at Solitude (7.45pm)

Victory for the Reds would see them open up a two-point gap on Glentoran with just five games to go.