Lavery makes the difference as Linfield put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack

Shayne Lavery. Take a bow. Just when Linfield needed it, the Northern Ireland striker came up with a match winning performance to reassert their authority in the title race.

On Tuesday the Blues were down after a dramatic injury time defeat to Big Two rivals Glentoran. At Windsor Park, such are the demands and pressures, you have to raise yourself quickly, and that's what David Healy's side did three days on against championship chasing Larne.

In his post match press conference following the derby loss, there was an inner steel about Healy. It was as if after a run of two points from three matches and only one goal scored in that time - and Larne, Coleraine, Crusaders, Cliftonville and Glentoran closing in - Healy was welcoming the challenge. There was a 'Bring it on' attitude.

Healy's players, none more so than Lavery, brought it onto the pitch last night.

The Northern Ireland striker was sharp all evening and was rewarded with a penalty in the first half and a fine finish in the second. Larne skipper Jeff Hughes netted in the dying moments but it was too little too late for the Inver Park outfit, who now find themselves six points behind leaders Linfield following Lavery's double.

While Lavery stole the show with his goals, Linfield had heroes all over the field, with Conor Pepper exceptional from right back, Kyle McClean impressive in midfield and Joel Cooper a constant threat in attack.

As for Larne, they had a strong spell at the end of the first half but it was another match to forget for them. They are becoming too frequent. Tiernan Lynch's side have won just twice in 2021 and could drop from second to fourth tomorrow if both Coleraine and Crusaders win.

The visitors had a fantastic chance to take an early lead after a rare mistake from Jimmy Callacher, who gave the ball away and then allowed Lee Lynch to dance past him before sending deadline day signing Dylan Mottley-Cosgrove clear. In a glorious position to open his Larne account, he allowed Chris Johns to make an important save. At the other end, Kirk Millar warmed the hands of Conor Devlin from a tighter angle after a clever Pepper pass.

It was a technical, tactical battle with opportunities at a premium until a break of the ball helped the Blues move ahead in the 29th minute. The Linfield motto states 'fortune favours the brave' and Lavery could say he was alive to the ricochet from the middle of the park that ended up in the Larne box and saw him brought down after beating Dean Jarvis to the punch.

It was an easy penalty call for referee Jamie Robinson to make and, after picking himself up, Northern Ireland front man Lavery calmly slotted home.

Jarvis thought he had made up for giving a spot-kick away with a wicked cross which none of the Larne forwards could convert, and then Ronan Hale and Lee Lynch were denied by Johns and a Matthew Clarke block respectively as Lynch's team stormed forward.

In what was fast becoming a compelling encounter, Linfield felt they should have had another penalty just before the break when Fuad Sule barged into Joel Cooper in the box but Robinson waved appeals away.

Cooper was involved moments into the second half, setting up Stephen Fallon who struck wide from close range after a wonderful passing move which started with goalkeeper Johns.

On 73 minutes came the decisive goal with Pepper streaking forward, crossing into the box and when Tomas Cosgrove's attempted clearance hit Fallon and rebounded into Lavery's path, he made no mistake.

The Hughes goal in the 89th minute offered Larne hope but nothing else. This was Linfield's evening. They showed what champions are all about and remain the team to beat in the title race.