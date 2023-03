League Cup Final: I just love scoring goals, says Cliftonville's super-sub Joe Gormley after sensational extra-time win over Coleraine

Striker comes off the bench with a double strike to win the League Cup for Cliftonville

Champagne time: Cliftonville celebrate after receiving the BetMcLean League Cup following their extra time victory over Coleraine at Windsor Park. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Alex Mills Mon 14 Mar 2022 at 10:00