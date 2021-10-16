League Cup quarter-final draw: Coleraine and Glentoran to renew rivalry in last eight

Coleraine will take on Glentoran at the Showgrounds in a mouth-watering Bet McLean League Cup quarter-final.

The last eight draw took place on Saturday, renewing a budding rivalry between the teams who were just kicking off in the day’s late kick-off when the draw was made.

The last time Coleraine lost in 90 minutes to the Glens was way back in May 2016.

Since then, Glentoran have only won one of 19 meetings, on penalties after a 3-3 League Cup draw in October 2018, while Coleraine have won 10.

The Bannsiders were unbeaten in four meetings last season with a win and three draws.

Elsehwere, Ballymena United will host the winners of Linfield’s game against PSNI while Warrenpoint Town welcome either Dungannon Swifts or Limavady United to to County Down.

Either Portadown or Ballinamallard will take on Ards on Cliftonville in the final of the quarter-final ties, which are due to be played on Tuesday, November 9.

League Cup quarter-finals (Tuesday, November 9)

Coleraine v Glentoran

Ballymena United v Linfield or PSNI

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts or Limavady United

Portadown or Ballinamallard United v Ards or Cliftonville