League Cup results: Glentoran snatch sudden death win while Ballymena stage late drama at Seaview

The first four Bet McLean League Cup quarter-finalists have been identified after a tense first night of round three ties.

It took penalties for Glentoran to seal their spot in the last eight and extra-time for Ballymena United while Coleraine and Warrenpoint Town were able to win their games in 90 minutes.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's matches:

Glenavon 2-2 Glentoran (Glentoran win 5-4 on penalties)

Paddy McClean netted the winning penalty in sudden death after a thrilling conclusion to a tight game at Mourneview Park.

It had been a scorelss 90 minutes before Robbie McDaid put the Glens ahead on 99.

Andy Hall levelled from the penalty spot before Jay Donnelly looked to have won the contest for Glentoran with 11 minutes of extra time remaining.

There was more late drama to come, however, when Josh Doyle struck in the final minute to send the game to penalties.

Carrick Rangers 0-2 Coleraine

A goal in each half from Matthew Shevlin eased holders Coleraine into the quarter-finals.

The Bannsiders were in front after 12 minutes with the first meaningful attack of the game when Shevlin steered home from Jamie Glackin’s assist. The former Ballymena United striker then made the win safe on 82 minutes.

Crusaders 2-3 Ballymena United (after extra time)

Jonte Smith was the hero for Ballymena, netting twice including a late winner at Seaview.

The former Cheltenham Town forward had opened the scores but Ben Kennedy levelled before the break.

Daniel Bramall thought he had won it for United in extra-time but Crusaders talisman Jordan Owens was on hand to send the game towards penalties… or so he thought.

Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Loughgall

The only Championship side in action tonight were beaten by a goal just seven minutes in at Milltown.

Thomas Maguire was the man to provide it with his first goal since making the permanent move from Cliftonville during the summer.

Remaining round three fixtures

Tuesday, October 26 2021

Portadown v Ballinamallard United

Ards v Cliftonville

Date TBC

Linfield v PSNI

Note: Larne had been drawn to host Dungannon Swifts in the third round but are currently awaiting the results of an appeal against their dismissal from the competition for fielding an ineligible player. Limavady United could be reinstated to the competition if the appeal fails.