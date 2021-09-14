League Cup results: Three hat-tricks as Crusaders, Coleraine and Glenavon among Premiership sides to cruise through round two

There were three hat-tricks on a goal-laden night of Bet McLean League Cup second round action.

All 12 of the Danske Bank Premiership sides progressed through to the third round, even if two of them had to do it after extra-time.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s games:

Bangor 0-5 Coleraine: Cathair Friel opens Bannsiders account with hat-trick

Cathair Friel netted a hat-trick as the summer signing helped Coleraine to a routine win over Premier Intermediate League side Bangor.

The former Ballymena forward opened the scores by nutmegging his marker before firing home and also netted a penalty before the break. That made it 4-0 after Conor McKendry’s impressive solo effort was followed by an assist for Evan Tweed to open his Coleraine account.

Friel would complete the rout, converting a cross for his treble.

Crusaders 5-0 Moyola Park: Battle of the big men as Lecky and Owens dominate

A hat-trick by Adam Lecky put Crusaders well on their way to a routine win before fellow striker Jordan Owens got in on the act with two second half headers.

Ballyclare Comrades 0-4 Linfield: Fallon the star man for Blues

Steven Fallon was the star man for the Blues as his double was enough to help see off the Comrades.

His first was a real pearler, smashed home from outside the box just before the half-hour mark, while his second was equally as clinical, tucking home from a narrow angle five minutes into the second half.

Summer signings Billy Chadwick and Matt Green then got in on the act to put the icing on the cake.

Larne 4-0 Limavady United: Kofi Balmer at the double

Kofi Balmer strode forward from defence to net a brace at Inver Park to ensure safe passage through to the third round.

John Herron was also on target while Thomas Oluwa netted his first goal for the club after joining from Galway United on transfer deadline day.

Cliftonville 2-0 HW Welders

There was no mistake at Solitude as Ryan Curran and Levi Ives were on target to send the Reds through.

Curran netted a poacher’s effort from close range before Ives curled home a sumptuous free-kick in the second half.

Glenavon 5-1 Portstewart: Beggs joins the hat-trick heroes

A second half trio from Kyle Beggs was the highlight of Glenavon’s convincing win at Mourneview Park.

Jack O’Mahony’s tap-in had opened the scores in the first half and Josh Doyle made it two, following up after James’ Singleton’s shot was saved.

Then Beggs took over, his pace troubling the north coast side’s defence with his hat-trick clincher particularly impressive as he surged through before finding the bottom corner.

Chandler Douglas netted a consolation for the visitors.

Institute 4-3 PSNI: Seven goal thriller but Stute edge it

This was a thriller of a tie but Championship Stute managed to edge past their Premier Intermediate League opponents.

Jamie Dunne had given the hosts the lead, converting Gabriel Aduaka’s cross and they were two up through Shaun Doherty’s free-kick. Cameron Lannie halved the deficit at the start of a thrilling second half but Brendan McLaughlin made it 3-1. Benjamin Magee then netted twice, either side of Aduaka’s second for 4-3 with 18 minutes on the clock but PSNI couldn’t muster a leveller.

Portadown 2-0 Newington: Supersub settles it at Shamrock

Substitute Harry Anderson did the job for Portadown with a second half double to ensure there was no upset at Shamrock Park, his first arriving just seconds after coming on to the pitch.

Newington’s plight was not helped by red cards for Daire Rooney and Richard Gowdy.

Dungannon Swifts 3-0 Armagh City: Swift progress at Stangmore

There was no upset at Stangmore Park, either, as the Swifts saw off their lower league visitors.

Joe McCready got the first, finishing off man of the match Caolan McAleer’s cutback and it was provider turned scorer for the second, McAleer finding the bottom corner after seizing on a defensive error.

It was 3-0, game, set and match by the break, Ben Gallagher converting after Oisin Smyth’s cross was spilled.

Annagh United 2-4 Ballymena United: Sky Blues survive a scare

Ballymena survived a major scare in Mid-Ulster, having trailed with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Conor Keeley had given United the half-time advantage but Jordan Campbell and Stephen Murray turned the game on its head.

Much to David Jeffrey’s relief, Paul McElroy levelled from the spot, allowing Keeley to restore his side’s lead with a header on Ryan Waide’s cross and Jude Winchester to curl in the clincher in the last minute.

Glentoran 5-0 Banbridge Town: Marcus Kane celebrates testimonial in style

Marcus Kane was on the score-sheet after the club announced his new contract would include a testimonial.

Mal Smith netted twice in the routine win over their Premier Intermediate visitors, with Jay Donnelly and Ciaran O’Connor also on target.

Loughgall 6-2 Lisburn Distillery: Nedas at the double

Former Coleraine forward Nedas Maciulaitis scored twice as Distillery were put to the sword at Lakeview Park.

Ben Neill, Lorcan Forde, Pablo Andrade and Jourdan Shearer also netted for the hosts, who had to come back from 2-0 down early in the game as Caoelain Young netted twice for the Whites.

Carrick Rangers 2-1 Dergview: Carrick Rangers stage late comeback win

The sides played out a 0-0 draw in normal time, with a Dergview defender having hit his own crossbar in the last minute.

The Championship side threatened to pull off an upset when Shea Devlin opened the scores five minutes into extra-time but Jordan Gibson levelled five minutes later and, cometh the hour, cometh the captain as Mark Surgenor struck the winner for Rangers.

Newry City 1-2 Warrenpoint Town: Warrenpoint survive extra-time scare

There was a close scare for Premiership Warrenpoint Town in their derby against Championship leaders Newry City.

Brian Healy gave the hosts a first-half lead but Alan O’Sullivan levelled for Point before the break.

That was it until extra-time, when Greg Moorhouse gave Barry Gray’s side the win.

Dundela 0-4 Ballinamallard United: Niall Currie’s first game as Dundela boss ends in heavy defeat

Ballinamallard may have been down to ten men by the time this one reached extra-time, but you wouldn’t have known.

They went ahead through an Eddie Shaw own goal, BJ Banda made it two and Reece Byrne added another despite United’s numerical disadvantage.

Shaw’s extra-time misery was complete when he was sent off, Byrne sending home the resulting penalty.

This was not the managerial debut Niall Currie will have wanted after joining the club yesterday.

Ards v Dollingstown (Wednesday 8pm)