League leaders Larne are a magnificent seven points clear as they close in on the Gibson Cup

Larne moved a step closer to a first top flight title after conquering Glentoran last night while their rivals Linfield and Cliftonville both stumbled.

The Invermen were dumped out of the Irish Cup by Ballymena United in their semi-final at Seaview but they responded in style by cruising to a 2-0 home win over Glentoran.

Tiernan Lynch’s side are now a magnificent seven points ahead of Linfield who were held to a scoreless draw by Crusaders at Windsor Park while Cliftonville are nine points adrift of the leaders after being held 2-2 by Coleraine at Solitude.

The Reds needed an injury time equaliser from Ronan Hale to salvage a point.

At Inver Park, Larne were back in business as goals from Michael Glynn and Lee Bonis sunk the Glens. With just four Irish Premiership games remaining, the Invermen are surging towards an historic triumph unless they implode in the coming weeks.

Champions Linfield won’t be raising the white flag yet but they will know the Gibson Cup is slipping from their grasp.

At the other end of the table, basement battlers Portadown celebrated a big 1-0 win at home to Ballymena United and Newry City bagged a huge three points as a James Teelan double floored Carrick Rangers 2-0.

That result lifts City two points clear of the relegation zone with the Ports now five points behind Dungannon Swifts.

At Mourveview Park, Corey Smith’s late equaliser earned Dungannon a point in a 1-1 draw at Glenavon.