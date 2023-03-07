League leaders Loughgall drop points as Ballyclare Comrades score late equaliser

Lough 41 Championship Round-Up

While a 2-2 draw was not the result the Villagers were seeking, it was enough to increase their lead at the top of the Lough 41 Championship to eight points with eight games left to play.

The Comrades opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Callum Ferris saw his shot saved by Berat Turker, only for Darius Roohi to tap home the rebound.

Loughgall levelled in the 34th minute when centre back Ben Murdock fired home after Ballyclare failed to clear a corner.

Ex-Dundee United man Aaron Duke scored what looked to be the winner in the 55th minute, only for Higgins to equalise with a header in the fourth minutes of stoppage time.

At Ferney Park, Ballinamallard United ended Harland and Wolff Welders six game run without a defeat in the league.

Aaron Arkinson opened the scoring in 16th minute before Michael McLellan levelled 19 minutes from time. Josh McIlwaine headed in an injury time winner to give the Mallards a 2-1 win.

With three games to go before the split, two teams from Ballyclare, Ards, the Welders and Ballinamallard will qualify for the top six. Just four points splits the evenly-matched quartet.