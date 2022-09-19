League should stop for Fifa games, says Glentoran boss Mick McDermott

Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran’s great run of form has been put on hold after the East Belfast club asked for Friday night’s game against Glenavon to be postponed.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has rubber stamped the request and the game has been rescheduled for November 8.

Conor McMenamin was called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, while Terry Devlin and Aaron Wightman have been selected for the Under-21 team.

NIFL rules state that if two players are involved on international duty, the parent club can request that league games be put on hold until their players return.

The Glens continued their excellent start to the campaign with a 1-0 win over Coleraine at The BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

McMenamin got the only goal of the game on 62 minutes to maintain his side’s lead at the top of the table after one draw and five consecutive wins in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Bannsiders drop down to fourth in the league, four points off their victors on Saturday and welcome Newry City to The Showgrounds on Friday night.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott confirmed the postponement to the Belfast Telegraph, accepted nobody wins from it and revealed his thoughts on playing league games during international windows.

“We’ll be back in on Tuesday after a day off out of respect for the Queen’s funeral but the game against Glenavon has been postponed due to international call ups,” said McDermott.

“We have three players involved in international football — Conor Mac, Terry Devlin and Aaron Wightman. We don’t want to call games off but it’s a case of working with NIFL and working together.

“We suffer, Glenavon suffer potentially because they might expect a massive crowd for a Friday night game at Mourneview, everybody suffers.

“League games shouldn’t be put into Fifa windows. The Fifa calendar has already been set until 2024; don’t put league games in Fifa windows, because then you jam up and everybody suffers.”

The World Cup finals in Qatar are looming large as they kick off in November and Mc Dermott revealed he made recommendations to alter the domestic calendar that were rejected by the powers that be.

“I suggested no football during the group stages. It’s 11 days, four matches a day; 1 o’clock, 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, 9 o’clock, every day for 11 days,” he said.

“So my recommendation was to stop for the group stages, then continue when it goes to a round of 16 but they didn’t accept it.

“The other suggestion I would make is to put the County Antrim Shield and the League Cup in Fifa windows.

“Football continues for the fans but there are no cancellation of league games.

“For example, make the County Antrim Shield four groups of four, you play each team in your group once, play three matches, the top two go into a final eight, down to four, down to two, down to one.

“More games, more revenue, more entertainment, no cancellation of league games.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (R Donnelly, 46 mins), Wilson, Burns, McCartan (Crowe, 85 mins), Marshall, J Donnelly (Purkis, 78 mins), Plum (Murray, 78 mins), McClean, Devlin, McMenamin. Unused subs: Roy, Webber, Wightman.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis (McDermott, 71 mins), McKendry (McCrudden, 71 mins), Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (E McLaughlin, 84 mins), Glackin, Shevlin. Unused subs: McDowell, Mullan, J McLaughlin, O’Mahony.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Patrick McClean

Match rating: 6/10