Leaving Linfield was hard but I had a blast and look forward to saying a few emotional goodbyes, insists Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn is looking forward to the next chapter of his football journey with Gary Hamilton and Glenavon

Niall Quinn, Kirk Millar and Jordan Stewart celebrate clinching the Gibson Cup with Linfield in 2022

Niall Quinn has spoken of the pain of his Linfield departure this summer but he’s looking forward to saying a few emotional farewells on Saturday.

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren supported Marcus Kane’s testimonial in midweek and, at Windsor Park, they will honour another Big Two hero.

Stephen Robinson’s Buddies are worthy opponents in a day of tributes for Quinn, who tasted incredible success after graduating from the club’s Academy.

The popular left-back went on to make 364 competitive first-team appearances, and his 11 years of service featured five top-flight titles, two Irish Cups, one League Cup and two County Antrim Shield winners’ medals.

It will be a chance for Quinn to pull on the Linfield jersey for a final time as he prepares to start next season with Glenavon.

In a significant summer reshuffle, the defender was allowed to leave Windsor Park and while that decision was hard for him to stomach, nothing can take away from the magical memories he enjoyed in his time at Linfield.

“I was devastated to leave Linfield and it was difficult to take the news that the club were not offering me a deal,” admitted the 29-year-old, who is looking forward to becoming a father for the first time.

“It was difficult to take the news but that is football, it goes like that sometimes.

“I just had to pull myself together and sort out my future for my family.

“Thankfully, I have got that secured for the future which was the main thing for me.

“My tenure at Linfield had come to an end and while I was open to staying, I wasn’t offered a contract, and that’s the way it goes.

“But the testimonial will be a nice opportunity for me to strip out for the Blues for a final time and say my goodbyes.

“Hopefully I get a decent crowd to say farewell and it’s a good day for everyone.

“We tried different teams and Willie McKeown (Head of Recruitment and Development) worked tirelessly to bring St Mirren over, I am delighted a team of that stature is over for the occasion.”

From domestic glory days to European highs, Quinn has savoured the roller-coaster ride.

“Winning my first league and Irish Cup in 2017 stand out,” said Quinn, who made his first-team debut as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat by Glentoran at Windsor Park on Saturday, April 28, 2012.

“We won the league at Solitude on the last day of the season and then it was a second hat-trick for Andy Waterworth in a week.

“Being a boyhood Celtic fan, playing at Celtic Park was the peak of my career.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere, around 57,000 – you couldn’t ask for much better.

“You don’t take European football for granted and we were lucky to have big nights against some top teams.

“The Qarabag game at home was amazing and beating FK Sutjeska 3-2 at Windsor Park to win 5-3 on aggregate was also massive as they were a decent side.”

It was also a huge privilege for Quinn to share a dressing room with so many warriors.

“We had a load of fantastic boys that came and went over the years but we kept a good cohort together,” stated Quinn, who scored 29 goals for the Blues.

“I came into a side that had won six doubles in seven years so coming into a team full of greats was daunting, but they were fantastic with me and that moulded me into the player I am.

“We had many successful seasons and kept a good spine with the likes of (Jimmy) Callacher, (Mark) Haughey, (Mark) Stafford, (Matthew) Clarke, (Kirk) Millar and of course (Jamie) Mulgrew.

“The success is testament to the players and management at the club.”

The contest is another vital warm-up game for the Blues ahead of their Europa Conference League clashes with Albanian outfit KF Vllaznia.

When he confirmed Quinn’s departure, Blues boss David Healy said: “Niall has been a loyal and faithful servant to this club, especially since I joined in 2015.

“It was another difficult decision to allow Niall to leave, but again, the timing was right, as Niall has a clear and understandable desire to pursue his teaching career.

“He is a very talented footballer and the fact he received a testimonial season which was so well-supported by our fans highlights the huge contribution and impact he has made.”

Fans are reminded the game is all-ticket and kicks off at 1pm. A souvenir testimonial match programme will be on sale priced at £2.