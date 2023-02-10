Leaving Linfield was tough to accept, says Warrenpoint striker Adam Carroll

Warrenpoint Town’s Adam Carroll has been named the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Championship Player of the Month for January

When a talented young player is released by Linfield, it can either make or break them.

It certainly seems to have been the making of Warrenpoint Town striker Adam Carroll, who is today named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month after bagging nine goals in January.

The 21-year-old joined the Milltown club last summer after he was let go by David Healy following five seasons in the Windsor Park youth system.

Reflecting on the experience, Carroll said: “David Healy sat me down and explained that realistically, I wouldn’t get much playing time at Linfield.

“It was tough to hear because last season I went on loan to Annagh United and did really well. I hoped that I might get a chance to prove myself at Linfield this season, but David was very honest with me about my prospects.

“I had a chat with my family and we agreed that I needed to be playing week in, week out. Once you hit your twenties, you need to prove yourself at first team level.

“I had a few options but Warrenpoint stood out to me as I’ve a great relationship with Barry Gray.

“It was tough to leave Windsor, but I’m very grateful for my time at the club. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without the coaching I got at Linfield.

“I had a few options, but I decided to sign for Warrenpoint as Barry is the best manager in the Irish League, in my opinion.

“He’s brutally honest at times. Some players don’t like that, but I appreciate it.”

Just before the transfer window closed, Gray recruited Crusaders striker Johnny McMurray. With Carroll in such a rich vein of goalscoring form, he would be forgiven for being a little miffed by his manager’s decision to sign another forward, but the Newry native welcomes the competition.

He said: “It’s a statement signing.

“I remember watching Johnny scoring goals on TV when I was a kid, so it’s great to get a chance to play alongside him.

“We have healthy competition in that position with myself, Johnny and Ryan Swan.

“We create chances, which makes life a lot easier when you’re a striker. It’s our job to score the goals.”

Warrenpoint trail League leaders Loughgall by four points going into tomorrow’s game with basement side Knockbreda. Even though 10 places separate the two County Down clubs, Carroll is expecting a tough match.

“We made a slow start to the season,” he added.

“We have a lot of players from down south, and I think it took them a while find their feet in the Championship. It’s a much more competitive division than people realise.

“We have Knockbreda on Saturday. They’re last, but you never get an easy game at Breda Park. They came within a whisker of beating Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Cup last Saturday, which tells you everything you need to know.”

Elsewhere, Loughgall host Institute, while second-placed Annagh United play Dergview at the BMG Arena.

Fourth-placed Dundela travel to Solitude to face Newington, Ballinamallard United welcome Ballyclare Comrades, and Ards and Harland and Wolff Welders clash at Clandeboye.