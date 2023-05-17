Lee Bonis deserves to get a chance across the water, says Larne hero Leroy Millar

Larne’s Lee Bonis is wanted by a number of teams across the water — © INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Several clubs have been impressed with the frontman’s progress as he helped fire the club to a first ever Premiership title.

Derby County, Bolton, Blackpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Portsmouth and Dundee United have been linked with a move for the former Portadown man.

Bonis, who joined Larne from the Ports in January 2022, will be allowed to leave Inver Park if the club’s valuation of the player is met.

The new Premiership champions, who snapped up the striker in a £100k deal, are looking to net around £300k in any transfer.

Given the interest in the 23-year-old, it’s expected a move will happen this summer and the player wants to test himself at a higher level.

Midfielder Millar, who has lifted several end of season Player of the Year prizes, has no doubt Bonis can shine at a higher level.

“One hundred per cent, Lee has the potential to get even better in his career,” said Millar.

“He’s only 23 and scored a lot of goals as well as earning plenty of assists. He played a massive role in the success we achieved and he’s an all-round striker who can hold the ball up and also run in behind and score goals.

“It’s no surprise there’s a lot of clubs have been linked with him. I watch him every day and he’s a hard working lad who wants to get better. He’s a hard grafter who deserves everything that comes his way. Hopefully he does get a move and he does well.”

Bonis’ game has developed further in Larne’s full-time environment and he finished the Premiership season with 15 goals.

Millar added: “Lee is one of the League’s top young players who could get a move and it reflects well on our League.

“Since I first starting playing for Ballymena United close to 10 years ago the difference in the League between then and now is like night and day.

“Credit to everyone involved in the League for its progress and the young players don’t always need to leave here in their early teenage years, they can play in the Irish League and follow the path taken by players like Mark Sykes, Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte.

“Playing in our League can prepare the players well for a move so they are ready to perform when they do go over.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has previously acknowledged that Bonis could get a move across the water.

“My honest answer is that I think Lee has the capabilities to get across the water,” he commented earlier this year.

“I wouldn’t be able to stick my neck out and say at what level, but I think he has all the attributes that League One teams would be looking for — big, strong, physical, athletic, scores goals.

“Are there elements of Lee’s game that need improved? Yes, 100%. Does he need to learn the game a little bit more? Yes. Technically, can he get a little bit better? Yes. But the one thing that goes in his favour is how hard he works at his game and how willing he is to learn.

“I don’t think you would get Lee for anything less than £300k.”

Bonis’ progress has also put him in contention for a call up to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan next month.

The Northern Ireland manager is thought to be keen to get a look at Bonis at international level, be that in a summer camp or for the June double-header.