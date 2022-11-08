Lee Bonis gets the ball rolling as Larne regain top spot in Irish Premiership by downing Dungannon

Danske Bank Premiership

Larne produced another four-goal haul at Inver Park to climb back to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Fresh from a 4-1 victory over Crusaders, they ran out deserved 4-0 winners at home to Dungannon Swifts to take advantage of Glentoran’s first League defeat.

Early strikes from Lee Bonis and Mark Randall put Larne in control and were complemented by goals in the final three minutes by Leroy Millar and Tomas Cosgrove.

The last thing a Dungannon side with one win from their opening 13 games would have wanted was to concede early.

However, that’s exactly what happened with Tiernan Lynch’s men breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute.

Having forced a corner on the right, the ball was cleared as far as Fuad Sule on the edge of the box. He returned the ball to the right where Randall crossed onto the head of Leroy Millar, who nodded on for Bonis to produce a controlled volley.

Things almost went from bad to worse two minutes later. From a loose ball forward, Millar and the Swifts’ Mayowa Animasahun raced towards the box with the latter getting a touch and inadvertently rifling an effort which came off the base of the post.

The home side had to wait until the 25th minute to double their lead, with Randall starting and finishing the move.

The English midfielder nicked the ball off Gerardo Bruna on the right touchline before playing it forward to Bonis.

Bonis strode into the box before slipping it right to Randall and he applied a low finish past Declan Dunne.

Dungannon’s first opportunity came with half an hour on the clock when Joe McCready had time to bring the ball down 25 yards from goal, but his snapshot drifted comfortably wide.

Larne pushed for a third before the break and almost got it on 38 minutes, only for Cosgrove’s thumping header from a Ben Doherty corner to be well saved by Dunne.

Then, three minutes before the half-time whistle, Bonis flashed an audacious volley just over the bar.

Larne began the second half in similar fashion, determined to wrap up the points.

They almost did just that two minutes after the break, when Bonis lobbed in a cross for Millar to head against the post. With striker Paul O’Neill following up, he could only follow suit and struck almost same bit of post.

With 16 minutes left, Doherty forced a great save from Dunne at full stretch. From the resulting corner, Bonis side-footed wide.

Strike partner O’Neill passed up a gilt-edged opportunity of his own soon afterwards.

Despite building up a head of steam late on, Larne finally added a third with three minutes left.

Randall dispossessed James Knowles in a dangerous area before slipping in Millar and he thundered home his second goal in as many games.

There was still time for a fourth. With a minute left, Doherty flashed a corner from the right into the box with Cosgrove heading into the bottom corner.

Larne: McIntyre, Want, Sule (Gordon 90), Randall (Sloan 90), O’Neill (Kearns 90), Bonis, Doherty (Kelly 90), Donnelly, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove (Scott 90).

Unused subs: Ferguson, Hughes

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Breen, Knowles, McCready (Convie 80), Campbell, Mayse (Scott 80) McGinty, Cushnie (Barr 59), McGee, Animashuna (Gallagher 80), Bruna (O’Connor 59).

Unused subs: Groogan, Francis

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Man of the match: Mark Randall

Match rating: 7/10