Lee Bonis injury update as Portadown hopeful after star striker compared to Pele with leveller at Glentoran

Lee Bonis played the final eight minutes while carrying an injured shoulder after levelling for Portadown. Pic: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Matthew Tipton has given a promising update on Lee Bonis’ injury after the Portadown striker suffered a blow while levelling against Glentoran.

The 22-year-old striker beat Glens goalkeeper Ross Glendinning to a high ball, nodding in on 82 minutes to earn a 2-2 draw despite his side having gone down to ten men 14 minutes earlier.

After the challenge, Bonis went down and required physio treatment on a shoulder concern before playing on – Tipton likening his display to “Pele in Escape to Victory” - and leaving the pitch while using his arm as a makeshift sling.

It was a worrying sight for the travelling support in east Belfast who will be desperate to see their star man remain fit for upcoming league trips to Coleraine and Cliftonville followed by a home tie against Linfield.

However, Tipton is hopeful he could even make it back to fitness in time for Tuesday’s League Cup tie against Ballinamallard.

"It’s not great,” said the boss. “He gets that from scoring so the pain is eased a bit. The physio has done the initial check and it’s not dislocated or anything. It’s just a bad blow to it and with a bit of luck it’s just a jarred shoulder. We’ll look at it on Monday and with a bit of luck, he’ll be fit to play Tuesday.

"Knowing Lee, he’ll play with it strapped up.”

Bonis had delivered a man of the match performance, once again tirelessly leading the line for the Ports, who had cancelled out Conor McMenamin’s early opener with a Michael Ruddy header.

Jay Donnelly levelled from the spot after Adam McCallum was dismissed for a handball on the line but that proved only to set the stage for Bonis’ third goal of the season.

Much more than just the goal, his chasing down and aerial threat was outstanding, not least when he cleared a dangerous corner in his own box despite visibly carrying his injured shoulder.

"That’s one of the reasons we couldn’t bring him off,” explained Tipton, who had substitutes available when Bonis went down injured. “I was thinking back to the Irish Cup game we played here two years ago. I took Lee off after a clash of heads in injury time and Glentoran scored.

"That was in my mind. It adds an extra 30 seconds on if we bring on a sub and if they have a set-piece, you have nobody as good as Lee defending in the box, including our back four and midfielders.

"He’s our best defender and we were justified in keeping him on with that clearance.

"Not only that, he inspires others around him because if he’s there and the boys know he’s in pain but he’s digging through it, a bit of tiredness isn’t going to stop anybody else. Not when he’s there like Pele in Escape to Victory.”

Bonis signed a new five-year deal at Shamrock Park midway through last season but there’s little doubt his performances will be causing a stir elsewhere.

"I’ll let other people decide that,” Tipton said, when asked just how much potential Bonis has.

"We’re a couple of months from the transfer window so I’ll say very little. He’s a 22-year-old lad in his second full season in the Premiership. There’s plenty more to come from him. He has tonnes of ability, that willingness to work and everything else. Long may it continue for us and him.

"He epitomises everything we want in our players with his bravery and his goal sums that up.

"It shows why he’s captain. You don’t have to be running around shouting, which is what people expect from captains. I want my captain to lead the team by example and Lee does that from minute one to minute 90. His goal capped off a good performance.

"I was delighted that he got the goal because he had a chance in the first half that, being harsh, he should have scored. Well, it’s not being harsh, he should have scored."

Elsewhere, Coleraine stretched their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 2-0 win over Warrenpoint Town, moving to within two points of table-topping Cliftonville albeit having played a game more.

Matthew Shevlin bagged both goals, taking his tally to seven Premiership goals, already matching his best ever tally.

"We're delighted with him,” boss Oran Kearney told Radio Ulster.

"He’s working tremendously hard. It’s not just the goals, he’s playing really well.

"The first goal came from a super ball from Aaron Traynor and it was a striker’s finish.

"His second goal was a great goal, he’s in between the posts where you want your striker to be.”

It means it’s two wins and a draw from three games on the new synthetic surface at the Showgrounds.

"We love it,” said Kearney of the redeveloped pitch. “We're absolutely delighted with it. It gives us a place to train and a quality base. We’ve done a lot of work on the changing room and gym areas. There are kids here from half five to seven every night from the Academy and the place is buzzing.

"We’ve sold 3-400 more than our record season ticket sales, over the 1,000 mark, and we have to put in the performances on the pitch to keep them coming back.

"I hope the pitch is an advantage. The way we had to play in the past was dictated by the pitch a lot of the times. At various stages of the season, the pitch was conducive to flowing football.

"Today we mixed it up well with some of the stuff we put together.”