Lee Bonis leads the way as Larne flex their muscles to hammer Crusaders and reclaim top spot in Irish Premiership

Larne midfielder Leroy Millar (right) celebrates his goal in the comfortable Premiership win over Crusaders

A stunning first-half performance saw Larne score four times inside 30 minutes and blow Crusaders away to return to the top of the Premiership.

It was the perfect response from Tiernan Lynch’s side, who had been licking their wounds after a four-goal defeat of their own to Glentoran seven days earlier.

First-half strikes from Leroy Millar and Paul O’Neill bookended a Lee Bonis brace.

Philip Lowry pulled one back in second-half stoppage time to salvage some pride.

Larne, who were without boss Lynch on the sidelines due to illness, came into the game boosted by the return from injury of Aaron Donnelly and Mark Randall. By contrast, the Crues were still missing key performers such as Josh Robinson, Paul Heatley, Ben Kennedy, BJ Burns and Ross Clarke.

It showed early on as Larne opened the floodgates after just nine minutes.

Millar kicked off a fine individual performance as he galloped forward inside the Crusaders half before releasing Ben Doherty on the left with a slide rule pass inside full-back Robbie Weir. Doherty sprinted onto the pass before squaring it across the face of goal for Bonis to tap in.

Larne doubled their lead five minutes later. This time defender Donnelly was the provider as Millar ran onto his defence-splitting pass.

The former Ballymena United midfielder took a touch inside the area before crashing a left-footed thunderbolt into the roof of the net to leave Jonny Tuffey with no chance.

Crusaders found themselves 3-0 down on 19 minutes.

Lee Bonis grabbed a brace in Larne's first half blitz

They were once again caught by a quick Larne break up the pitch. Millar produced another pulsating run forward, surging past Chris Hegarty and squaring the ball for O’Neill to do the needful.

Crusaders could well have had a lifeline with 22 minutes played. Shaun Want produced a short back-pass to fellow Scotsman and Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson. It allowed Crues winger Rory McKeown to nip in and he went down, only for referee Tim Marshall to wave away protests.

Larne then completed the first-half rout.

Tomas Cosgrove and goalscorer O’Neill combined well outside the Crusaders penalty area on the right flank with the latter crossing for strike partner Bonis. The former Portadown man made no mistake as he rifled in a low right-footed drive.

The majority of the second half became something of a dead-rubber, such was Larne’s advantage at this point.

Right at the death, Crusaders pulled one back. Rory McKeown surged down the left to cross for Lowry to nod in.

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Sule (Sloan 89), Randall (Gordon 76), O’Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly (Kelly 80), Bolger, Millar (Hughes 89), Cosgrove. Subs not used: McIntyre, Kearns, Scott

Crusaders: Tuffey, Hegarty, Weir, Lowry, Lecky (Thompson 46), Forsythe (Barr 60), O’Rourke, Winchester (Snelgrove 82), Larmour, McKeown, McMurray (Owens 82). Subs not used: Murphy, Ebbe, Steele

Referee: Tim Marshall

Man of the Match: Leroy Millar

Match Rating: 7/10