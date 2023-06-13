Lee Bonis: Scottish Premiership side joins list of teams chasing Larne and NI striker

Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian are the latest club to show an interest in landing Larne striker Lee Bonis who is dreaming of making his Northern Ireland debut in the coming week.

Bonis is in the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time for the Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Denmark on Friday and at home to Kazakhstan next Monday and fresh from fulfilling one of his ambitions to win the Irish League title he would love to enjoy another by playing for his country.

The 23-year-old was an influential figure for Larne as they won the Premiership last season scoring and creating goals galore which has alerted a number of clubs across the water.

In recent months he has been linked with Derby County, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Wigan in England and Dundee United in Scotland and now it is understood that Hibs are considering a move for the forward and will monitor how he does during the international window.

After splashing out £100,000 and helping the player improve significantly, Larne are seeking in the region of £300k.

Asked about the speculation surrounding his future, Bonis stated that he had received some sound advice on the topic from Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

“Tiernan said to me just play your football. Everything will work around you. If I just keep playing my football I’ll be fine,” stated Bonis.