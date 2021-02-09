Lee Bonis strikes late leveller for Portadown as Larne's search for a 2021 home win continues

Larne 2-2 Portadown

A last-gasp Lee Bonis goal saw Portadown take a point from Inver Park as Larne’s home woes continued.

In a game largely dominated by the Invermen, they left with only a point and their search for a home win in 2021 extends into their fourth game.

Larne handed a first start to Dylan Mottley-Henry, a deadline day signing from Bradford City, and he had a huge impact.

He levelled Ben Guy’s early strike and made the second goal for Ronan Hale as Larne recovered well from the early setback.

However, the Ports took home a point when sub Bonis headed home in the final minute.

The game exploded into life early on with a mix-up in the Larne back line handing Portadown the early advantage.

Larne defender Graham Kelly attempted to cushion the ball back to Conor Devlin but was unaware the goalkeeper had already come to collect.

The end result was Kelly heading it over his stranded team-mate, giving Ports midfielder Guy the simple task of tapping in from a yard out.

The home side responded well and were almost level within a minute, only for Adam McCallum to block Mark Randall’s goal-bound effort 10 yards out.

Larne weren’t to be denied, however, and they were level on eight minutes when that man Mottley-Henry made his first contribution of the night.

Randall was once again involved, the former Arsenal man turning on the edge of the box to shoot. His low effort was parried out by Jacob Carney into the path of the alert Mottley-Henry, who poked home from six yards.

Striker Davy McDaid then had to retire early for Tiernan Lynch’s men, with Hale coming on in the 15th minute — and he fired his side ahead just four minutes later.

This time, Mottley-Henry turned provider as he played a one-two with Randall on the right flank before sprinting to the byline and cutting it back for Hale to apply the finishing touch.

Larne should have extended their lead four minutes before the break.

Neat play on the right culminated in Marty Donnelly crossing to Hale at the back post. With time and space, the forward could only steer his header wide.

Larne began the second half with real intent and went close to a third three times inside the first five minutes of the new period.

First, Mottley-Henry saw his back-post effort fail to beat Carney, who then got down well to turn away Hale’s effort.

The best chance arrived for Donnelly on 50 minutes. The diminutive forward jinked his way into the box from the right and it looked like his curling effort was going to find the net, only for Greg Hall to head clear.

It was Larne who continued to probe, but they had to wait until 20 minutes from time for their next opportunity.

Donnelly’s cross from the left was met by the lively Mottley-Henry, but he headed just wide of Carney’s near post.

Despite the home pressure, it was Portadown who scored next when Bonis, who had just come off the bench, got to a deep cross into the box before Devlin and nodded into an unguarded net to earn a point.

Larne: Devlin, Kelly, Watson, Sule, Randall ( A Mitchell 86), McDaid ( Hale 15), Donnelly, Lynch, Mottley-Henry (McKendry 75), Cosgrove, Jarvis

Unused subs: C Mitchell, Wade Slater, Hughes, McMurray

Portadown: Carney, Hall, McCallum, Finnegan, McKeown, Tipton, Murray (Bonis 62), Guy (Lavery 41), Teggart (Croskery 86), Conaty, Scannell

Unused subs: Buchanan, Kerr, Healy, Cowan

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match: Jacob Carney

Match rating: 7/10