Title tension: Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin and Linfield’s Matthew Clarke battle at the BetMcLean Oval in September in a game the Blues won 3-0. Credit: INPHO/Matt Mackey

Linfield legend Lee Doherty says the Irish League is a picture of health when the Big Two are fighting it out for title glory and he believes the champions retain the power to crush the hopes of a revitalised Glentoran.