Lee Duffy gives coronavirus warning after being 'unable to breathe' on his own

Warrenpoint's Lee Duffy and Ballinamallard's Aaron Arkinson during today's game at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

A former Warrenpoint striker has urged the public to take coronavirus seriously after spending eight days in hospital "hooked up to oxygen" after receiving a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Lee Duffy spent eight days in hospital "hooked up to oxygen" with Covid-19 before making a recovery.

The 28-year-old said he could "no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen.

"Luckily I got through it and I’m starting to feel a lot better now," he said.

Warrenpoint wished Duffy, who played for Newry City until January, a full recovery, saying "thankfully" he is on the mend.

"Lee is a young very fit 28 year old. Please take this virus seriously. It attacks all ages," they said. "Lee is in our thoughts and we pray for his continued recovery."

A Linfield player tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Meanwhile, all Irish League fixtures have been suspended until at least 4 April.