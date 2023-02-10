Lee Feeney fixes his sights on realising Bangor’s potential

Lee Feeney's men are chasing Ballymacash at the top of the Premier Intermediate League — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Last Friday night, a bumper crowd and a live television audience watched the Seasiders give Irish Cup holders Crusaders a fright at Clandeboye Park before Stephen Baxter’s men eventually triumphed 2-1.

After the glitz of an Irish Cup run, Feeney has switched his attentions to the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League title race, where Bangor trail leaders Ballymacash Rangers by five points, but have three games in hand.

Feeney said: “The Crusaders game demonstrates our potential. We want to be involved in games like that every week, not just once or twice a season. The potential is here to get good crowds through the door on a regular basis. It’s something this city is crying out for.

“As a club, we’re on the right track and the next step is promotion to the Championship. As a club, we feel that’s where we deserve to be at the very least.”

While the Seasiders play Armagh at Holm Park, Ballymacash travel to the Showgrounds to take on Limavady United.

“Ballymacash are five points clear and deserve a lot of credit for that,” said Feeney.

"It’s not just them, there’s other teams that a creeping towards the top two.

“Unlike the Premiership and the Championship where they are two-thirds of the way through the season, we’re not even halfway through our campaign, so you can’t rule the likes of Queen’s and Dollingstown out.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Lisburn Distillery host Dollingstown, Moyola Park play Queen’s University in Tobermore, Banbridge Town travel to Portstewart and PSNI face Tobermore United at The Dub.