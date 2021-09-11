Lee Lynch causing ‘chaos’ with third goal in three games as Larne challenged to learn from last season’s mistakes

Lee Lynch has scored three in as many Premiership games this season. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has saluted midfielder Lee Lynch for the 'chaos' he creates in opposition penalty areas as he challenged his side to learn from the mistakes made last season.

The Inver Park side maintained their 100% record with a 3-0 home win over Warrenpoint Town, Andrew Mitchell and John Herron also on target as Lynch netted his third goal in as many Premiership outings.

The result moved Larne to within a point of table-topping Cliftonville, who rescued a point in the north Belfast derby against Crusaders thanks to an injury time goal from Daniel Kearns to cancel out Jordan Forsythe's opener.

Larne's former Limerick and Sligo Rovers midfielder Lee Lynch also scored in the wins over Coleraine and Portadown and is already just one goal shy of his best Premiership scoring season at Inver Park.

"We have been talking to Lee now for about two years about the energy that he brings to the team and the chaos that he creates in opposition teams with the runs that he makes," manager Tiernan Lynch said. "The one thing he has been lacking is goals and that's what he needed to add to become a top midfielder in the league and get those headlines.

"We've been talking about it, looking at it, working at it to try and get Lee to get into the areas to add an end product to what he does.

"Thankfully over the last few games, it seems like he's been listening and he's adding goals to his game.

"He has just got to get into those areas. He's got to starting breaking lines, have a bit more belief about himself a get shots off. He's working very hard at it in training and thankfully that's paying off for him."

Larne finished last season 14 points behind champions Linfield in fourth position but with the full-time training ever adding to the intensity of on-field performances, the aim is to go a lot closer, even if the manager does reject the premise of early season title talk.

"Last season I think we sat five points clear on the first of January and came fourth so I don't think after three games we're anywhere near title challengers," he said. "It's very much one game at a time and can we learn from our mistakes from last year? That's all we can do."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Carrick Rangers' game at Glenavon was abandoned due to an injury sustained by defender Lee Lynch with the Gers already 4-0 ahead thanks to a brace from Daniel Kelly and strikes from Lloyd Anderson and Corey McMullan.

Christy Manzinga struck in the 85th minute to earn Linfield a 3-2 win at Portadown, having twice come from behind as Manzinga's first and a first goal from summer signing Matt Green cancelled out Ruairi Croskery and Lee Bonis' goals for the Ports.

Coleraine smashed Dungannon Swifts 5-0 with five separate scorers in Stephen Lowry, Eoin Bradley, Matthew Shevlin, Jamie Glackin and Ronan Wilson.