Lee Lynch: Coleraine are going into League Cup decider full of hunger and belief

Coleraine’s Lee Lynch believes the Bannsiders can handle the pressure in the showdown against Linfield

Lee Lynch has declared that, while he has great admiration for the trophy-winning machine his side will face on Sunday, he is confident Coleraine can put the brakes on Linfield.

The Bannsiders will take on the Blues in the BetMcLean Cup decider at Windsor Park in front of the television cameras and a bumper crowd.

Limerick man Lynch can’t wait for the big occasion and he’s quietly confident Oran Kearney’s men can have the last laugh.

Premiership champions Linfield have an added incentive to grasp this prize as the Gibson Cup looks to be slipping from their grasp, but Coleraine are also hungry for glory especially after the heartbreak they suffered in the Final against Cliftonville last year.

Lynch, who made his debut against the Reds in August last year, is backing his team to turn up and show their true colours.

“It’s been a mixed season for us but we are going into this Final in a positive frame of mind,” said the 31-year-old. “New players have come into the squad and that takes adjustment in getting used to a new style of play or what Oran wants from us. I think we have dealt with that well and we have been on a positive run.

“It’s great to be involved in another cup Final, coming after the disappointment of losing in the Irish Cup against Cliftonville.

“Our league form has been strong, we had that long unbeaten run and the two defeats against Crusaders and Linfield certainly haven’t dented our confidence. We didn’t turn up against the Crues and we need to be honest about that.

“We couldn’t put the ball in the net against Linfield but we are a confident team and this is a one-off game.

“With the way we set up and the way we like to play, I think this will suit us on the day.”

Lynch is no stranger to big Finals with a career including spells with Jerez Industrial, Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Limerick, Hamilton Academical, FC Arizona and Larne.

He has the right experience and temperament to deliver under pressure.

“I’m going for the eighth trophy in my career but I’ve lost a few as well,” added the midfielder, who won two County Antrim Shield titles with the Inver Reds.

“I lost the Irish Cup with Larne during the pandemic, I’ve lost a League Cup in the south too. You have mixed fortunes and Finals can go either way. You simply have to give your all and we are confident.

“Anything can happen on the day. Last year’s Final is an example of a game swinging one way when Coleraine were 2-0 up and Cliftonville fought back.

“If a team can handle the occasion and implement their gameplan effectively then they can come out on top. If you don’t get it right early on, you could end up chasing the game.

“Hopefully we can manage the game well and give a good account of ourselves.

“I think you need to embrace an occasion like this, you want to be involved in these games.

“You want to win trophies. Nerves are a good thing but it’s important you enjoy the occasion as they don’t come around often.”

Lynch is hoping he can supply the service to dangerman Matthew Shevlin, the league’s top scorer with 21 finishes, and he’s pleased Jamie Glackin will be available for the decider as the club challenges his 10-game ban for comments on social media.

“Matthew has scored brilliant goals for us but he does need help at times,” he continued.

“Myself, Glacks, Conor McKendry and boys like that need to chip in with more goals and assists. That will come and Matthew’s goals have helped us massively.

“Every club needs a striker of his quality who can put the ball in the back of the net.

“Glacks is a top-class player for us and we will be delighted to have him with us.

“Linfield are a top-class team, used to winning trophies. We will give them the respect they deserve but we are here on merit and want to give a good show of ourselves. Hopefully, we can bring the trophy home.”