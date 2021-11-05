Lee Lynch pounces to help Larne crank up heat at the top of Irish Premiership

Larne 1 Crusaders 0

Eye on the ball: Larne’s John Herron and Declan Caddell of Crusaders battle for possession at Inver Park last night. Credit: Pacemaker

Lee Lynch came off the bench to bag a precious late goal for Larne as they beat Crusaders 1-0 to move within two points of the summit.

It was a hard-fought victory for Tiernan Lynch’s men as they completed their fourth game in a taxing 12-day period.

The manager’s namesake Lee struck with 13 minutes remaining on the clock, and Larne held on for victory.

Stephen Baxter’s men, who were playing their second game back following an enforced Covid-related lay-off, fizzled out somewhat in the second half but will rue missing a couple of clear-cut opportunities in the first period.

Indeed, the north Belfast side should have taken the lead with just six minutes on the clock. Adam Lecky and Paul Heatley led the break for the visitors on the left flank, finding themselves two-on-one with home defender Kofi Balmer.

As they broke towards the edge of the box, Heatley slipped in Lecky — who scored the only goal when the two sides met at Seaview in September — but this time the big striker side-footed wide with just home goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson to beat.

Two minutes later Larne went close themselves, as the ball broke to Mark Randall outside the ‘D’ but his half-volley on the turn was well held by Sean O’Neill.

This sparked a good spell for the home side and they went close nine minutes later when defensive midfielder Fuad Sule broke clear into the box, but his pull-back for Davy McDaid was smothered by the Crusaders defence.

At the other end, Crusaders were next to threaten from a Ben Kennedy free-kick on the right flank.

The former Stevenage midfielder delivered a dangerous cross to the back post, with central defender Aidan Wilson heading into the side-netting.

Baxter’s side, who showed a full 11 changes from their midweek County Antrim Shield defeat at Ballyclare Comrades, continued to look threatening on the break.

They were almost presented with the game’s opening goal five minutes before the half-time whistle.

Billy Joe Burns’ high ball into the box was misjudged by home keeper Ferguson who spilled it at the feet of Lecky — however, the Larne rearguard reacted quickly with veteran defender Jeff Hughes clearing off the line, much to Larne’s relief.

At the other end, Navid Nasseri played a one-two with Doherty on the edge of the Crusaders box, but his curling effort was deflected behind for a corner by Aidan Wilson.

Larne began the second period with good purpose but Randall’s 20-yard free-kick ended just the wrong side of O’Neill’s upright.

Just before the hour mark, Tiernan Lynch’s side almost broke the deadlock through the same route but this time O’Neill had to tip Randall’s set-piece over the bar.

While Larne had built up a head of steam, the Crues remained dangerous with Ben Kennedy flashing a curling effort just over the crossbar after finding space 25 yards out.

With Larne in the ascendancy as the second half wore on, boss Lynch made two attacking subs and they combined as the deadlock was broken 13 minutes from time.

Andy Scott turned sharply in the centre of the park and surged towards the Crusaders area before slipping in fellow sub Lee Lynch, who took a touch before drilling low between the legs of the unfortunate O’Neill in the visitors’ goal.

Baxter’s men were almost level instantly as Johnny McMurray, on his return to Inver Park, found space on the right flank but Ferguson got down well to save at his near post.

From the resulting corner, Kennedy’s cross came crashing off the top of the Larne crossbar.

With Jordan Owens, Johnny Frazer and Ross Clarke all sent from the bench, Crusaders applied late pressure but Larne held on for the points.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly (Watson 81), Sule (Bolger 57), Herron, Nasseri (Scott 66), Randall (Hale 81), McDaid, Doherty (Lynch 66), Cosgrove, Hughes.

Unused subs: Argyrides, Jarvis

CRUSADERS: O’Neill, Burns, Wilson, Kennedy, Lecky (Frazer 89), Caddell (Weir 73), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Heatley (Clarke 81), Robinson, McMurray (Owens 81).

Unused subs: Tuffey, Hegarty, Thompson

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Jeff Hughes

Match rating: 7/10