Lee McNulty: Carrick Rangers defender targets New Year return after horror injury

Carrick Rangers defender Lee McNulty says he hopes to play again early next year despite suffering a horror injury in Saturday’s game against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The 26-year-old centre-back was stretchered off and taken to Craigavon Hospital where scans revealed a dislocated ankle.

Carrick were leading 4-0 when the match was abandoned after 70 minutes when the Glenavon players indicated they didn’t wish to continue after the injury.

Referee Shane Andrews brought a halt to the game and a Northern Ireland Football League committee will determine the outcome of the match.

Fears the Enniskillen man had suffered a broken leg have been allayed and the former Glenavon player is now hopeful of a New Year return.

“I’m not too bad,” said McNulty. “A scan at Craigavon Hospital showed up no fracture but they think it’s a dislocated ankle with torn ligaments and tendons.

“An MRI scan will show the full extent of it but I have to wait until the swelling goes down.

“I cleared the ball with my right foot and landed on my left and I heard a pop so I thought it was a break.

“I was in Craigavon Hospital on Saturday night and Enniskillen Hospital on Sunday morning. I’m in full cast and resting at home now.

“I’m determined to get the rehab in motion and return as soon as possible.

“Doctors have suggested I could return in January if things go according to plan and that would be ideal. That’s the best case scenario.

“I’m thinking it could have been worse and hopefully I get better news in the next few days.

“Hopefully I will come back as good a player as I was if not better. I’ve good people around me and I’m really humbled by players who have messaged me and had a similar experience, that’s been very reassuring and I really do appreciate it. My phone hasn’t stopped.”

A similar incident happened at Elland Road yesterday when Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was stretchered off with a serious injury but the game continued and the Reds defeated Leeds United 3-0.

“Our boys wanted to continue and I wanted them to play on,” said Chapman.

“If common sense prevails, we should get the win and three points. It would be a joke to replay the game.”