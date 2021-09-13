Lee McNulty: Carrick’s 4-0 wins stands after Glenavon refuse to seek replay of abandoned match

Carrick Rangers have been awarded a 4-0 victory ahead Saturday’s game at Glenavon was abandoned due to the ankle injury sustained by defender Lee McNulty.

Only 71 minutes of the match had been played before the Gers centre-half went down.

The severity of the issue – which required 15 minutes of treatment on the pitch and turned out to be a dislocated ankle – resulted in the match being abandoned as Glenavon players, including James Singleton who has suffered a similar injury, did not wish to retake to the pitch.

By the laws of the Danske Bank Premiership, the league committee had the power to either award Carrick the 4-0 victory, play the remaining 19 minutes or have the whole match replayed.

However, after Glenavon confirmed that the club had no interest in seeking either of the latter two scenarios, the NI Football League has confirmed the 4-0 result will stand.

“I spoke to my opposite number at Carrick Rangers, Peter Clarke, after the abandonment of the game,” Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer had told the club website.

“I made it clear to him that there was no prospect of Glenavon appealing to have the game replayed or have the outstanding 19 minutes of the match played.

“Once again, on behalf of all of us at Glenavon Football Club, I’d like to express our best wishes to Lee and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The players had been taken off the pitch 10 minutes in to McNulty’s treatment and Carrick manager Stuart King would later confirm that his side had wanted to complete the match.

He said: “Glenavon didn’t want to play on, so the game was called off. I have no issue with that if they had players affected by what happened.

“My players wanted to play on and get the result for Lee — I want to make that public.”

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton explained: “There were a few of my players that didn’t feel they could come back onto the pitch. James Singleton was one of them. He suffered a similar injury playing for the Northern Ireland Under-21s. He was one of the first ones on the scene when the injury occurred.

“From that perspective, a few of the lads were reluctant to go out. They just hadn’t the stomach for it, which is understandable.”

As regards to the prognosis of McNulty’s injury, the player himself said yesterday that he’s hoping it may not be quite as bad as first feared as he targets a return to action in January.

“I’m not too bad,” he said. “A scan at Craigavon Hospital showed up no fracture but they think it’s a dislocated ankle with torn ligaments and tendons.”