Lee McNulty hails ‘overwhelming’ support from Carrick Rangers and Irish League rivals after injury nightmare

Lee McNulty has spoken of his “heartfelt” reaction to the support he received from across the Irish League in the aftermath of his nightmare injury.

The Carrick Rangers’ defender suffered a dislocated ankle and torn ligaments after 70 minutes of his side’s 4-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park early this month.

A second x-ray would add a fracture to his list of injuries sustained in an unfortunate incident that caused the match to be abandoned.

McNulty has paid tribute to players from all clubs who, he says, were quick to offer their support on a very difficult day.

“First, it was excellent from both sides, Carrick and everyone from Glenavon treated me brilliantly,” he said.

“I think all of the Glenavon players, staff, chairman and everything text me that night. I think the whole of the Irish League got round me, texting me, which was really good to see.

“There were people who had a similar injury telling me that I can come back from this. It was actually quite overwhelming and heartfelt that everyone was texting me.

“Even people I don’t know or have never met other than coming up against them on the pitch were texting me. It was really nice to have.”

His own club also moved quickly to ensure that any anxiety over his playing future was eased, offering a one-year extension to his contract, keeping McNulty at Carrick until 2023.

“Stuart (King – manager) came up to the hospital initially with me. He’s on the phone to me most days if not every day just giving me his support saying he’ll stick by me,” the 26-year-old explained, speaking on Radio Ulster.

“The chairman was on the phone to me and two days after the injury, even when we had no prognosis and didn’t even know if I could come back to play properly again, they were offering me another year contract, which was amazing.

"It was piece of mind because when it happened I was panicking, wondering if the club would take a chance on me, but to have that security so I can plan my rehab properly is really good.”

He’s hoping he will be back on the pitch long before the end of the season but admits there are many unknowns yet to hurdle.

“Speaking with the physio, they’re hoping best case scenario I can be back running in January and then by the time you get, running, jumping, turning, sprinting, maybe mid-February,” he said.

“That’s the best case scenario but if the MRI comes back saying we need surgery, obviously that puts it back even further.”

When the Glenavon players said they did not wish to play the final 20 minutes of the match, the decision on the result went to the Premiership committee but a quick ruling awarded the points deservedly to McNulty’s team.

“We were laughing with Gary (Hamilton – Glenavon manager) and Stuart that they would let me lie in the corner of the pitch for the last 15 minutes to get the result but thankfully that’s been ironed out and we got the three points,” McNulty said.

“I jumped up and volleyed the ball away with my right foot and I was thinking that I should have gone for it with my left. I came down, landed on my left ankle and heard the snap. There was excruciating pain then for the next few minutes, everyone crowded round me and I didn’t know what was happening.”

Now his future looks a little more certain, thanks to the support of the Irish League family.