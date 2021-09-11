Lee McNulty: Injury causes Carrick Rangers' game against Glenavon to be abandoned as league set to rule on match result

Carrick Rangers' match against Glenavon was abandoned on Saturday afternoon due to an injury sustained by defender Lee McNulty.

Rangers were 4-0 ahead at Mourneview Park when their centre-half went down with a leg injury after 71 minutes.

The 26-year-old received treatment on the pitch for 10 minutes before both sets of players were taken off the pitch.

After a further five minutes of treatment, McNulty was stretchered off to applause from both sets of supporters, with referee Shane Andrews then abandoning the match.

"Lee's a great lad, a great professional," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton, who let McNulty leave his club to join Carrick during the summer.

"Two minutes before it happened, I turned around and said to my staff that Lee had been the best player on the pitch.

"That's what happens in football; you can go from being the best player on the pitch to lying there with a broken ankle.

"I think it showed how well Lee is thought of by the Carrick players and our own players, how quickly they were all over to him. That shows you the type of person he is.

"Hopefully it is a broken ankle and it's not anything more serious that could keep if out for any longer.

"We're always looking for positives in life and if there is a positive, I thought it was a cruciate when he first went down. Thankfully it looks to be his ankle and hopefully that won't keep him out of the game as long.

"The players decided they didn't want to take to the pitch again and I can only support them in that."

Carrick had led thanks to a brace from Daniel Kelly and strikes from Lloyd Anderson and Corey McMullan.

Under Danske Bank Premiership rules, the league committee has the power to rubber-stamp a 4-0 win for Rangers, order the remaining 19 minutes to be played or order the full game to be replayed.

"The NI Football League will collate all available information from the match referee and match observer and a decision on the final outcome will be determined by the NIFL Premiership Management Committee at the earliest availability," said a NIFL statement.

"The best wishes of all connected with the NI Football League go to Carrick Rangers player Lee McNulty for a speedy recovery."

A Carrick Rangers tweet read: "Our thoughts above all are with centre-half Lee McNulty who looks to have suffered a serious leg injury this afternoon. Best wishes for a healthy recovery Lee."

McNulty was making his first competitive start for Carrick after making the move from Glenavon over the summer.