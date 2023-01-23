Legendary Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew signs new contract

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield legend Jamie Mulgrew is set to sign a new contract with the club.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that 36-year-old Blues skipper Mulgrew has agreed a deal which will keep him playing at Windsor Park for at least another season.

The news will be a major boost for the Linfield dressing room and the club's fans with the champions aiming to finish the season on a high by claiming a fifth league title in a row and a sixth in seven years.

Linfield manager David Healy has a strong relationship with his skipper and has spoken in the past about Mulgrew being a future manager at Windsor. Clearly both feel the experienced midfielder still has much to offer on the pitch and performances in recent months would bear that out.

With Linfield surging back into the title race following a poor start to the campaign, former Northern Ireland player Mulgrew has shown he remains one of the most influential figures in Irish League football with a string of dynamic displays.

Since joining Linfield in 2005 from Glentoran, Mulgrew has won 10 championships, seven Irish Cups and multiple other cup competitions and is hungry for more.

Tomorrow night in a crucial game at the top end of the Premiership table, second placed Linfield travel to fourth placed Crusaders.