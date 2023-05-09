Leroy Millar becomes first Larne player to be named Ulster Footballer of the Year

Leroy Millar has created more history for Larne by becoming the first player ever from the Inver Park club to win the prestigious Ulster Footballer of the Year award.

Midfielder Millar was a proud man as he collected the coveted prize at the Audi showroom in east Belfast to add his name to a long list of Irish League greats who have claimed the trophy.

It’s the second part of a historic double for the former Ballymena United captain, who was named Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards last month.

There was double joy at the UFOTY ceremony for Cliftonville with Caitlin McGuinness the Women’s Player of the Year and teenager Sean Moore the Young Player of the Year while Loughgall goalkeeper Berat Tucker was the Championship Player of the Year and Power Chair footballer Patrick Comiskey took home the Disability Player of the Year accolade.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey was delighted to accept the Lifetime Achievement award in acknowledgement of his extraordinary achievements as a player and manager, notably at Linfield, and his services to the sport.

The Ulster Footballer of the Year awards, run in conjunction with the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters Club, have been going since 1951. Legendary Cliftonville star Kevin McGarry won the big prize all those years ago.

Since then revered figures including Wilbur Cush, Jackie Milburn, Tommy Dickson, Felix Healy, George Dunlop, Jim Cleary, Raymond McCoy, Glenn Ferguson and Liam Boyce have been given the honour and Millar was delighted to follow in their footsteps.

Becoming the only footballer from Larne to do so to date was a special moment for the 27-year-old.

Joining Larne last summer from Ballymena, he was instrumental in Tiernan Lynch’s team becoming Irish Premiership champions for the first time in their 134-year history.

With energy, effervescence and quality, Millar drove the Inver men forward from the middle of the park scoring and making goals and put in some sterling work at the other end as well.

As well as the title, Millar helped the east Antrim outfit to a third County Antrim Shield success in a row.

“I’m very proud to have won this award,” said the former Ballymena United ace.

“As a team we put in a lot of hard work and performed well this season and it was fantastic for the club to win the league and now to collect the Ulster Footballer of the Year prize means a lot.”

Votes are cast by Irish League greats and selected media with Millar finishing ahead of team-mate Fuad Sule and Crusaders hero Philip Lowry.

With Audi Belfast sponsoring the award, Millar will have the use of an Audi car for a weekend and a full valet of his own car.

The same prize goes to the Women’s Player of the Year with Cliftonville Ladies forward Caitlin McGuinness victorious in that category.

Northern Ireland’s McGuiness had a brilliant season last time out as Cliftonville won the Women’s Premiership.

The 20-year-old was the top scorer and an unstoppable force as the Reds topped the table.

While Caitlin was constantly hitting the net, Berat Turker was keeping balls out of it for Loughgall as they won promotion to the Premiership. That form helped Turker to the Championship Player of the season prize.

The Young Player of the season award went to outstanding 17-year-old Cliftonville winger Sean Moore who has been a regular at Solitude this season, lighting up the league with his skills.

Jeffrey was a worthy recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award receiving his prize from former Linfield captain and Windsor Park idol Noel Bailie.

After a successful playing career with the Blues, Jeffrey won a staggering 31 trophies as boss at Linfield and has since added another with the Sky Blues.

Jeffrey, 60, was overjoyed to be honoured as was Disability Player of the Year Comiskey.

Organised by Ken Moody and Bobby Carlisle, the Ulster Footballer of the Year event was superbly hosted by the latter and Northern Ireland women’s player Caragh Hamilton.