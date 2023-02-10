Leroy Millar’s brace ensures Larne down Glenavon to climb top of Premiership

Fuad Sule of Larne is challenged by Calum Birney of Glenavon

Leroy Millar bags his second for Larne but picks up a knock in the process

Lee Bonis after scoring Larne's third in their victory over Glenavon

Larne’s Leroy Millar celebrates finding the net against Glenavon with his team-mates at Inver Park

Larne put the pressure on their title rivals with a 3-0 win over Glenavon to move back to the top of the Premiership.

Gary Hamilton’s Lurgan Blues were spirited in taking control of the game for large spells but Larne produced a composed performance to pick them off.

Leroy Millar bagged two first-half goals with Lee Bonis rounding things off in the second to ensure Larne top the table on goal difference over Cliftonville ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Linfield today.

Hamilton’s men were stung by their Irish Cup upset against Harland & Wolff Welders last Saturday and weren’t content to park the bus at Inver, but the Mourneview men were unable to conjure enough in front of goal as Larne kept their seventh clean sheet in their last eight games.

Hamilton handed a Glenavon debut to Jordan Stewart, who was eligible for his first game since a surprise loan move from Linfield.

Larne, meanwhile, named an unchanged starting XI from the one which defeated Linfield in the Irish Cup on penalties.

In a quiet opening spell, the best chance arrived for the visitors when an unmarked Calum Birney headed over from 15 yards.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock, however, with 14 minutes gone.

Andy Ryan did well to nip in ahead of Danny Wallace and his poked pass forward caught the Glenavon rearguard out, allowing Millar to run onto the pass with 40 yards of space in front.

The former Ballymena United man composed himself before calmly slotting past Rory Brown.

It was a first League goal of 2023 for Millar.

Ryan himself came close to getting a first goal for the club seven minutes later when strike partner Bonis played in the Scottish frontman, but his fierce strike was well saved by Brown.

Larne showed their clinical edge when Millar doubled their lead four minutes before the break.

Bonis was provider this time when he laid the ball off from the edge of the box to Millar, who took a touch before smashing it in.

The midfielder seemed to pick up a knock in the process and was replaced at half-time.

Eight minutes into the second-half, Glenavon almost got back into the contest when Conor Kerr’s cross from deep on the right came crashing off Rohan Ferguson’s crossbar.

Glenavon introduced Eoin Bradley to give Larne something else to think about.

Tiernan Lynch’s men were looking dangerous on the break and on 74 minutes killed the game as a contest.

Tomas Cosgrove did well to win the ball in midfield and slipped Bonis one-on-one with Sean Ward.

Even though the defender forced him wide, Bonis produced an inch-perfect finish.

Matthew Fitzpatrick should have pulled one back in the closing stages but his acrobatic effort lacked power and was safely gathered by Ferguson.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule (Watson 66), Bonis, Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Kelly 52), Millar (Gordon 46), Glynn (O’Neill 76), Cosgrove, Ryan (Maguire 66).

Unused subs: Pardington, Banda

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney, Fitzpatrick, Campbell, Baird (Bradley 51), Wallace, Doran, Garrett (Snoddy 51), Ward, Stewart

Unused subs: Matthews, O’Connor, Lynch, Prendergast, Rodgers.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Leroy Millar

Match rating: 7/10