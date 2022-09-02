Leroy Millar’s late goal gives 10-man Larne a point against Crusaders

Crusaders 1-1 Larne

Leroy Millar bagged his first goal for Larne to salvage a valuable point in a night of drama at Seaview.

The Shore Road venue was no place for the faint-hearted as Stephen’s Baxter’s boys went toe-to-toe with the unbeaten Invermen, who had to play the last 25 minutes with only 10 men after midfielder Mark Randall was sent off after 60 seconds of madness.

Both sides squandered numerous chances to win it, but found respective goalkeepers, Jonny Tuffey and Rohan Ferguson in top form.

Philip Lowry shot the Crues into the second half lead following Randall’s departure, but Millar struck with in devastating style with 10 minutes remaining.

It was the visitors who asked all the early questions with Paul O’Neill just failing to get a touch to Aaron Donnelly’s cross before Billy Joe Burns hoofed one off the line after Lee Bonis and rounded Johnny Tuffey.

Then, on 15 minutes the elegant Mark Randall gobbled up a throw-in from Tomas Cosgrove and, after dancing past Rory McKeown, his vicious effort from the edge of the box was brilliantly pawed over the crossbar by Tuffey.

From Randall’s resulting corner kick, the unmarked Bonis volleyed just over the top when it looked easier to score – a real let-off for the Crues, who were struggling to come to terms with the pace of the game.

In another lightning raid, Ben Doherty sent Leroy Millar racing into the left channel and when his low cross eluded the gloves of Tuffey, McKeown was handily placed to tidy up.

The Crues had to wait until 28 minutes for their first sniff at the other end. Ross Clarke’s corner kick was met by the head of Johnny McMurray, who flicked across the face of the goal, with Philip Lowry unable to benefit.

Baxter’s team should really have been on front on 34 minutes. McMurray managed to get a head to a Burns lob, which fell perfectly for Heatley, but Ferguson got down smartly to save.

But the action quickly switched to the other end with Bonis and Doherty combining cleverly on the left to create a chance for Millar, whose low drive was beaten away by the boot of Tuffey.

Just before the interval, Burns’ raking 60-yard pass was picked up by Heatley and, having spotted Ferguson off his line, he tried a cheeky lob that inched wide.

And, the theme continued after the restart with Bonis’ thumping header, following a Randall free kick, once again bringing the best out of Tuffey before the Crues raced to the other end with McMurray rapping the post from close range after Heatley had recycled a Burns cross.

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Randall picked up two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds, the second for an off-the-ball incident on Lowry.

The Crues midfielder then and a header clawed out of the bottom corner by Ferguson on 64 minutes, but when Jordan Forsythe took a short corner to Heatley, it caught Larne cold. The little striker whipped in a great cross that fell for Lowry, who blasted home.

Larne were level with 10 minutes remaining. Daniel Larmour hauled down Larne substitute Shea Gordon 20 yards out and, when Bonis drilled in a low shot that was parried by Tuffey, only for Millar to ram home the rebound.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry, Forsythe (Weir 72), Winchester (Ebbe 86), Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke, McMurray (Ebbe 92).

Unused subs: Murphy, Robinson, Steele, Boyd.

LARNE: Ferguson, Sule, Randall, O’Neill (Kelly 83), Bonis, Doherty (Gordon 70), Donnelly, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes.

Unused subs: McIntyre, Want, Watson, Kearns, Lusty.

REFEREE: Steven Gregg.

Man of the match: Johnny Tuffey