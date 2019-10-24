Lifetime Ballinamallard United member Bertie Elliott dies aged 86

Ballinamallard United Football Club has paid tribute to life-long fan and former Committee member, Bertie Elliott, who has passed away at the age of 86.

Bertie, who grew up in the Co Fermanagh village but later moved to Enniskillen, passed away at the South West Acute Hospital on Wednesday.

He had been a regular fixture at the club games since the 1950s and could remember the team winning the Mulhern Cup in 1955.

While he never played for the Club himself, four of his siblings Noel, William, Harold and Teddy were in the team during the 1940’s and 50’s.

Bertie recalled a few years ago that he doesn’t remember missing a match when he was fit and able to attend at various locations around the village, whether at the club’s current Ferney Park grounds but also the site of the former Duke of Westminster High School and ‘Hoey’s field’, on the Trillick Road.

Until his declining health made it impossible in past few months, Bertie would be found sitting at the front of the Main Stand, in more recent years accompanied by his daughter Claire.

In recent years, he was given a lifetime membership by Ballinamallard in recognition of his long service.

In a statement, the club said: “Bertie took great pride in the Club making the step into the Irish League B Division.

“He said one thing you could be sure of was that the Club have never shied away from is taking difficult decisions and looking for a better future for the Club.

“There was a sense of disbelief, but delight from Bertie when the Club won the Championship in 2012 and entered the Irish Premiership League.

“He was quick to admit that he never thought he would witness the team playing in the Irish Premiership.

“We are certain that Ballinamallard United and Ferney Park were very much part of Bertie’s life, today the Club has lost a great friend, supporter and stalwart.”

Bertie is survived by his wife Joan; son Keith; daughter Claire; grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew, Gillian and Zoe; great-grandchildren Lauryn, Oscar, Deanna and Amy; sisters Pearl and Gladys and brothers William and Teddy.

He was predeceased by his brothers Robbie, Harold and Noel.

His funeral service will be held in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen today at 12 noon, followed by private burial.

The Elliott family have requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to St Macartin’s Cathedral, cheques payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DP.