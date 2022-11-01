Limavady United in line to meet Bangor in tie of the round as Irish Cup fourth round draw made

Premier Intermediate leaders Bangor will be in line for a tasty fourth round clash with Limavady United in the fourth round of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup, should they overcome Belfast Celtic first.

The draw for round four pitted the two Premier Intermediate sides against each other, provided Lee Feeney’s side defeat Belfast Celtic on Saturday in their third round clash, which was postponed on Saturday past due to an unplayable pitch.

Elsewhere in the draw there is another exciting all-Premier Intermediate meeting between Ballymacash Rangers and Banbridge Town should the latter defeat East Belfast in their rearranged third round tie.

Only two other Premier Intermediate sides are included in this round as Dollingstown are headed to Windmill Stars, while Moyola Park will travel to Bourneview Mill.

In the round’s other ties, Tandragee Rovers will host Oxford Sunnyside, Crewe United are at home to St Marys YC, either Finaghy or Lurgan Town will travel to Ballymoney United and Greenisland will be the visitors to Crumlin United.

All eight games will be played on Saturday, November 26 with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup fourth round draw

Tandragee Rovers v Oxford Sunnyside, Crewe United v St Marys YC, Ballymacash Rangers v Banbridge Town/East Belfast, Bourneview Mill v Moyola Park, Limavady United v Belfast Celtic/Bangor, Ballymoney United v Finaghy/Lurgan Town, Windmill Stars v Dollingstown, Crumlin United v Greenisland