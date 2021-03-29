Line of Duty's AC-12 new shirt sponsors of Belfast girls teams after actor Martin Compston answers social media plea

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar have stumped up to help out Belfast Celtic Young Men and Ladies' Under 13 and Under 15 girls' teams.

Two girls' football teams in west Belfast have joined the fight against "bent coppers" as their new kits will have Line of Duty's AC-12 logo emblazoned across the front.

The three stars of the show volunteered to sponsor Belfast Celtic Young Men and Ladies kits for the girls' Under 13 and Under 15 teams.

Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC cop drama, noticed a social media plea for sponsorship and, from Greenock near Glasgow, the huge Celtic supporter was only too keen to help.

Not only that but he had soon enlisted the help of his AC-12 Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and good "mate" Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

"I asked our ladies' team group chat to see if anybody knew of a sponsor and then one of the players Nuala Rafferty came back on Thursday night with a screenshot of Martin Compston's message on Twitter," explained the club's ladies' manager Ryan Caddell, who could have been forgiven for asking if Nuala thought he had come up the Lagan in a bubble.

"I thought it was a wind-up but then Martin got in contact with me through Instagram, asking what we needed.

"He just said 'no problem' straight away and then he messaged back a while later to say Vicky and Adrian wanted to be involved as well.

"I sent him the template of the kit. I was actually thinking they might put a charity logo on it but as soon as I asked about what logo he wanted, it was AC-12. He was very hands on, which was great. He was so interested in how the kit would look.

"Now we just have to get it ordered from our supplier."

That begs the question of whether or not there will be any extra shirts available for fans of the show to buy and, just hours after announcing the news on social media, Caddell admitted it's something the club are investigating.

"We're getting so many requests about how to buy the kits already," he said.

"Our kit is a bespoke kit so we have to put in specific orders. That means there might be a few-weeks turnaround on it but we are looking into it because, as I say, so many people have been asking already."

It would all contribute to vital income for the club after what has been a difficult 12 months.

"Grassroots clubs like ourselves rely on local businesses to help us with kits and jackets etc. for the kids," continued Caddell, who by chance had met Martin on holidays a few years ago.

"After the year everyone has had, it's tough to ask people for sponsorship so when he reached out we were very grateful because that's two teams sorted.

"It's great for the girls. They're obviously 11 to 15 year-olds and they're so excited by it.

"It brings good attention to the girls' game as well. Martin jumped at it when I mentioned it was girls' football."

There was also some exciting news for LOD fans off the back of the conversation, as there was a hint that another series might be on the cards.

"Martin said next time they've over filming that they'd meet up with us and do a wee presentation with the kit," said Caddell.

"One of the boys at the club actually deals with the sets and he was saying they need some approval but that he reckons there should be another series."

Before then, Caddell admits he has a lot of catching up to do on the club's new sponsors.

"I've never watched Line of Duty, to be honest, but I'll have to start now," he laughed.