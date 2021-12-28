Linfield 1-1 Glentoran: David Healy bemoans Blues’ missed scoring chance as Glens snatch a Big Two derby draw

Linfield 1-1 Glentoran

Referee Andrew Davey sends off Conor McMenamin after his robust challenge on Jimmy Callacher

Linfield boss David Healy believes his boys let their Big Two rivals off the hook in their festive showdown at a sell-out Windsor Park.

It was a game that had everything — two goals, six bookings, a sending off and bags of controversy — which kept the 10,000 fans on the edge of their seats until the final blast of referee Andrew Davey’s whistle.

With Glentoran now a major title threat following the takeover by Iranian businessman Ali Pour, it was a classic Belfast showdown, with tackles flying in from the first minute.

David Healy applauds the fans

Healy’s side dominated the first half after a shaky start, but they had only Trai Hume’s wonderfully executed goal, following a delicious cross from Matty Clarke, to show for their efforts at the interval.

The pendulum appeared to swing distinctly in favour of the home side when Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin was not only stretched off, but sent off, following a full-blooded challenge on Jimmy Callacher on 57 minutes. It also resulted in the Linfield defender being replaced by Sam Roscoe.

If anything, the decision appeared to affect the Blues more than their rivals and although Jordan Stewart blazed a great chance over the crossbar, which would have put Healy’s team out of sight, Glentoran levelled with 17 minutes remaining.

Hrvoje Plum’s pin-point free kick was met by Jay Donnelly and his towering header fizzed into the top corner, much to the delight of the big away following in the North Stand.

And, although it was backs-to-the-wall stuff for Glentoran late on, a mixture of brave defending and inspired goalkeeper from Aaron McCarey helped earn the east-Belfast side a valuable point to keep them level at the top of the table with the Blues.

“They were certainly points that got away from us,” said Healy.

“I thought we were the better team. We couldn’t to grips for the first 10 or 15 minutes, but when we changed the formation, we totally dominated the game.

“We were by far the better team in the first half.

Trai Hume scores Linfield's opening goal in their derby battle with Glentoran

“I’m sure they (Glentoran) are happy going across town with the hard-earned point.

“I couldn’t fault the players. That’s as good as we’ve played for some time, even though we have had some good results.

“The red card probably disrupted us more than it did Glentoran.

“It galvanized them a bit more, they were happy to sit in and hit us on the break.

“They got the goal from the set-play, again we knew the threat they posed from dead-ball situations.

“Apart from that, and the one that Trai knocked off the line early on, we limited them to very few chances.”

Asked if McMenamin deserved a red card, Healy responded: “Absolutely — it was 100 per cent red.

“I know Conor well and it’s easy to say that he doesn’t make tackles like that and he’s not that type of player, but it was poor challenge.

“Jimmy will go for an X-ray, so fingers crossed for him.

“It’s a shin injury. I know he’ll need a new shin pad because it was broken in two.

“We lost the spine of our team in the form of Jimmy, Jamie (Mulgrew) and Christy (Manzinga), which makes life difficult.”

Healy conceded that his boys were not ruthless in front of goal, especially Manzinga, who missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

He added: “There are turning points in games and it’s hard to be critical, but if Christy scores just after the break when he went through on a one-one-one with the goalkeeper, then it’s a different game.

“I know Christy has been in good scoring form, but that was a big moment.

“Had he scored, it possibly would have taken the sting out of the game and it would have given us a platform, but I thanked the players for all their hard work, their sacrifices and their application over the past calendar year.

“What they have given me, the chairman, the board and the supporters over the last 12 months has been incredible.

“We are in and around where we want to be (in the league table), but I’ll be demanding they go even harder in the New Year.”

Looking ahead to the overall title race, Healy downplayed the significance the result could carry.

“For me, nothing has changed in the title race,” he said.

“Had we lost it wasn’t’ curtains ... had we won, I still wouldn’t have ruled out Glentoran.

“It’s going to go to the important games at the tail end of the season. There are going to be teams that will take points off ourselves and Glentoran.

“A few teams are going through a tough spell at the minute, but they could come again, as they normally do.

“There are a hell of a lot of challenges ahead of us. I thanked the players for a really successful 2021, but you don’t get any pats on the back at this time of the year, although we are in and around where we want to be.”

Glentoran chief Mick McDermott reckons his team showed immense character to salvage a point.

“It’s nice that we dug in the way we did,” he said.

“To score a goal against a strong Linfield team with 10 men is impressive.

“We started off really well, but then Linfield took control of the game, the system they played made it difficult for us.

“They had pressure on us from set-pieces and we were not happy with the goal we conceded.

“We changed our shape in the second half and it helped us.

“The red card obviously changed things. A massive amount of credit must go to the players. To score with 10 men against the league champions at the national stadium with that crowd behind them, driving them on, it takes a lot of heart, desire and commitment.”

McDermott thought McMenamin was hard done by, adding: “I’ll have to see it again, but I thought the referee was coming to give both of them a yellow card.

“I was surprised he booked Conor, but fair play to Jimmy he came to the dressing room and admitted to Conor afterwards that it was a 50-50 challenge, and he was shocked to see him being sent off as well as being carried off.”

Healy reckons yesterday’s clash was a great advertisement for the Irish League.

He added: “As a spectacle, both teams did their best to create that. There would have been quite a few neutrals at the game, so hopefully, they’ll go away with an opinion that the Irish League is a good product.

“For £12 a ticket, if you get the type of game, it has to be great value for money. There is no reason why this league can’t go from strength to strength.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Hume, Newberry, Callacher, Clarke, Shields, Mulgrew (Millar 55), Palmer, McClean, Stewart, Manzinga (Salam 67). Subs not used: Walsh, Roscoe, M Donnelly, Quinn, Clarke.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, Crowe, McClean, Burns, McCartan (Bigirimana 62), Plum, Clucas, R Donnelly (Smith 88), J Donnelly (Garrett 93), McMenamin. Subs not used:.Glendinning, Mitchell, Wightman, Jenkins.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor).

Man of the match: Trai Hume.

Match rating: 9/10.