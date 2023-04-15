Linfield all but secure second place as Portadown breathe new life into Premiership relegation fight

Linfield are all but guaranteed second place in the Danske Bank Premiership after a 1-0 win over Coleraine on Saturday afternoon while Portadown renewed their survival hopes with an important 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers.

David Healy’s Blues are now five points clear of third-placed Glentoran – who had a 3-0 win over Cliftonville at The Oval – as Niall Quinn’s 87th-minute winner led them to three points at the Showgrounds.

Bobby Burns’ double, and a further strike from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, led their rival Glens to a comfortable day against the Reds on home soil, with Rodney McAree’s men leapfrogging the Reds and are now a point above them in third.

Meanwhile, the gap at the bottom is just two points between Dungannon Swifts and Portadown ahead of a mouthwatering meeting between the pair next weekend following contrasting results this afternoon.

At Shamrock Park, a double from Cathair Friel led the Ports to a 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers, with Joshua Archer also finding the net and Ben Tilney’s effort mere consolation for the visitors.

The Swifts, meanwhile, suffered a late 2-0 loss at Ballymena United as goals from Jordan Gibson and Kym Nelson inside the final five minutes led the hosts to three points that keeps their slim hopes of finishing eighth alive.

In the final game of the day, Glenavon wrapped up a European Play-Off place with a 1-0 win away to Newry City, Jack Malone grabbing the only goal of the game to ensure they cannot be caught in seventh.