Linfield allow the Irish Premiership title door to open for Cliftonville after being held by Glentoran at Windsor Park

Linfield 1 Glentoran 1

David Healy’s Linfield remain at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table — but their fourth successive title triumph is still a long way off.

The Blues on Friday night lost vital ground having been held 1-1 by cross-city rivals Glentoran at a bouncing Windsor Park.

Although Jordan Stewart shot the home team ahead early on, Conor McMenamin levelled things up before the break.

Cliftonville now have the chance of cashing in on the Blues’ mishap. Paddy McLaughlin’s boys will on Saturday take over at the summit if they pocket full points from their home outing against Larne.

But with only three league games remaining, Glentoran’s hopes of ending their Gibson Cup drought — their last success was back in 2009 — appears to have hit the buffers once again.

They remain six points adrift of their Big Two enemy, but could well be seven behind the Reds come 5pm on Saturday evening.

It’s now make-or-break for the top two. The Blues face a tricky trip to Seaview on Tuesday night, while Cliftonville travel to Coleraine.

The Glens, of course, are still clinging to hopes they’ll be reinstated into the Irish Cup. They were thrown out of the tournament for playing an ineligible player, Joe Crowe, in their quarter-final win over Newry City.

Having had no luck in their appeal process at the IFA, they have taken their case to arbitration and are still awaiting an outcome — it is up for debate on April 21. It now remains their only hope of trophy success this season.

The season began with high expectations in east Belfast, but things have deteriorated both on and off the pitch, much to the disappointment of their disgruntled fanbase.

Mick McDermott admitted the team “owed the fans a performance” following the embarrassing loss against Crusaders last week. He labelled it as the worst in his three years at the club.

Although they didn’t get the win they craved, they left with a certain degree of pride intact.

Healy was forced to rejig his team following last week’s scoreless draw at Solitude, where midfielder Stevie Fallon sustained a hamstring injury. Skipper Jamie Mulgrew was drafted in along with Stewart, with Christy Manzinga dropping out.

After that scalping last week, it was no surprise McDermott reshaped his formation with Bobby Burns, Seanan Clucas and striker Michael O’Connor getting the nod in place of Marcus Kane, Shay McCartan and Sean Murray.

The game began at a blistering pace and it was the home side who had the first sniff at goal when Stewart and Matty Clarke combined on the left, but the defender’s cross, intended for Kirk Millar, was mopped up by Paddy McClean.

Then, at the other end, Hrvoje Plum’s corner-kick was cleverly back-heeled by O’Connor, who saw his effort ricochet off a post.

Glentoran settled first and they upped the ante. Dillon Powers tried to pick out Jay Donnelly with a wonderfully-flighted ball over the top, but the striker just failed to make contact.

Then, Donnelly, surrounded by defenders, laid the ball perfectly into the path of O’Connor on the edge of the box, but his low shot clipped the outside of the post with Chris Johns at full stretch.

The visitors had a great chance to break the deadlock on 26 minutes. O’Connor’s delicious pass sent McMenamin in behind the Blues defence on the right, but with only Johns to beat, his shot was superbly beaten away.

Linfield at last burst into life at the other end with defender Ben Hall taking off on a surging dash and, when the ball fell to Stewart, he arrowed a drive over the top.

But he had better luck seconds later. This time his speculative cross from the left was left by McClean, under pressure from Chris McKee. With Aaron McCarey marooned on his line, the ball trickled in at the back post.

Glentoran were level within six minutes. Mulgrew was caught in possession by Powers and, when Clucas threaded a peach of a pass through the middle to McMenamin, his finish was emphatic.

McMenamin almost had the final say to a frantic first half only for his low drive to be beaten away by the over-worked Johns.

The pace never slackened when both teams emerged for the second helping of an intriguing affair. McKee spun away from his marker on 50 minutes, but was high and wide with his shot.

Again, the action quickly switched with Chris Shields flattening O’Connor 30 yards out, but Plum’s free-kick fizzed over.

Blues boss Healy then made a double change, introducing Jake Hastie and Eetu Vertainen. The Finn required only seconds to fire in a shot from the right that rippled the side netting.

Suddenly, it was the Blues looking the likelier to score. The Glens survived a double scare on 67 minutes when Kyle McClean’s shot was blocked by Caolan Marron before Hastie’s header was clawed away by McCarey.

With the clock ticking down, Stewart then tricked his way past Burns on the right, but he couldn’t pick out a team-mate.

The Blues had a big chance with four minutes to go. Vertainen produced a wonderful pass to Stewart, whose blockbuster was saved by McCarey and he could only head the rebound wide.

LINFIELD: Johns, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Hastie 61), Stewart, Hall, Clarke, McKee (Vertainen 61), McClean (Devine 85), Mulgrew, Pepper.

Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe, Quinn, Salam.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Burns, Marshall, J Donnelly, McClean, Clucas (Kane 85), O’Connor (R Donnelly 68), Marron, McMenamin, Powers (McCartan 85), Plum.

Unused subs: Crowe, Jenkins, Glendinning, Cole.

Referee: Raymond Crangle.

Man of the match: Jimmy Callacher

Match rating: 9/10