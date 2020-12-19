Linfield appeal for 'fair and consistent' application of rules as Larne striker David McDaid escapes retrospective action

Card marked: Christy Manzinga is yellow carded, but it was later upgraded to red by the IFA’s Disciplinary Committee

Linfield have voiced their concerns following a controversial three-match suspension dished out to striker Christy Manzinga.

The move to ban the Blues forward retrospectively sent shockwaves across the Irish League and Linfield's appeal was unsuccessful.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern is now worried that a precedent has been set and he would like to see punishments applied in a more fair and consistent manner.

During Linfield's 2-0 home league win over Glenavon last month, Manzinga was issued a yellow card by referee Jamie Robinson having appeared to hit out at the visitors' Daniel Larmour.

Post-match, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton blasted that the former Motherwell star should have been sent off.

A few days later, Robinson, having reviewed television footage, told the BBC that he got the decision wrong. The IFA's Disciplinary Committee was then informed by the referee that he wanted to change his decision from a yellow card to a red in relation to the incident and they acted accordingly, handing a three-game suspension to the player.

Normally retrospective action is taken if referees or assistants fail to see an incident but Robinson booked Manzinga for his part in the altercation with Larmour.

Linfield are also frustrated that no retrospective action has been taken against Larne striker David McDaid for a tackle on Jamie Mulgrew during the 2-1 home victory at Inver Park.

Referee Ian McNabb saw nothing wrong with the challenge but the Blues felt it was a red card offence.

"Our appeal was not upheld," said McGivern. "We are aware that under Article 1.9 of the IFA's disciplinary code it does give the Committee power to take retrospective action when something has missed the referee's attention or to rectify a referee's mistake.

"We understand that power exists but we are really concerned that a dangerous precedent has been set. It could be argued the player's behaviour merited a red card but we are concerned how this rule will be applied and will there be consistency around the league?

"The David McDaid tackle on Jamie Mulgrew was missed and it can happen in real time, yet there has been no retrospective action in that case. I felt that was a blatant red card.

"You have two cases with different outcomes and it's frustrating. The rule needs to be applied to all clubs consistently and fairly."

Manzinga is now banned for today's home game with Dungannon Swifts as well as the club's next two fixtures when Covid-19 restrictions on elite sport are lifted. In better news for the champions, Joel Cooper's return to Windsor Park in a loan switch has been rubber-stamped.

The dazzling winger has joined on loan from Oxford United until the end of the season.

Cooper joined Oxford from the Blues in the summer but wished to come back to Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

"I'm delighted to confirm that agreement has been reached with Joel Cooper and Oxford for our former player to rejoin us on loan until the end of the season," said Blues boss David Healy.

Second-placed Linfield will hope to bounce back from their defeat by leaders Larne when they face Dungannon Swifts today.

The matches between Carrick Rangers and Crusaders, scheduled for last night, and Portadown and Larne were called off on Thursday night because of Covid-19 related issues.

PWDLFAPts

Larne1082018526

Linfield10712231322

Crusaders1070320921

Ballymena United10514171216

Cliftonville10415141113

Warrenpoint Town10334101212

Glentoran9243161010

Glenavon9243141510

Coleraine9315111410

Portadown922510228

Dungannon Swifts102267228

Carrick Rangers81167224