Linfield appeal Irish FA decision to ban their fans from Windsor Park over Oval trouble

Linfield will have to play against Newry City without their fans at Windsor Park on March 18 — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield fans will be banned from watching their side play Newry City on March 18

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was struck by an object from the stands during his side's clash with Linfield on February 14

Linfield have appealed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to ban their supporters from attending next month’s Irish Premiership match against Newry City at Windsor Park following disturbances during a league game with Glentoran at The Oval on February 14.

Since the IFA announced the one match stadium ban for Linfield last week, there has been much debate in the game here about whether the punishment was too harsh or not harsh enough and another ruling will have to be made now with the Blues challenging the call by the IFA.

The sanction was dished out after Linfield fans threw missiles on to the Oval pitch in the Big Two derby won 3-0 by the Glens on Valentine’s Night with the match stopped twice after home players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section.

In November, Linfield were warned over future spectator misconduct by the IFA and forced to shut the Kop stand at Windsor for two months on the back of poor behaviour from some Blues followers during a league match with Glentoran at the National Stadium on October 14.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that when the IFA were deliberating over the punishment last week the possibility of a points deduction for the Blues was discussed before the one match stadium ban was decided upon.

Newry City fans will be allowed to attend the fixture at Windsor on Saturday, March 18.

Like Linfield, other Irish League clubs Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran have been charged and fined for breaches of the IFA’s Disciplinary Code over the last couple of seasons. The case regarding the stadium ban on Linfield supporters is being closely monitored across the country.

The Blues, who have consistently condemned the actions of trouble makers, will seek a speedy resolution to their appeal.

Coleraine will also want a quick decision made on their appeal relating to their player Jamie Glackin who last week was handed a 10 game ban by the IFA for comments made on social media.

The next IFA Disciplinary Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Asked when the appeals from Linfield and Glackin would be heard, the IFA said: “The Disciplinary Challenges have only been received today and have not yet been circulated to the Disciplinary Committee to allow a hearing date to be determined.”