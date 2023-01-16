Linfield appoint former DUP politician David Graham as General Manager as Pat Fenlon leaves for Bohemians

Fenlon has swapped Windsor Park for Dalymount Park and a role at League of Ireland club Bohemians.

Fenlon’s replacement, David Graham, is a former DUP Councillor who spent two years as the Head of Media Relations at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern said: “On behalf of the club’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Pat Fenlon for the tremendous work he has undertaken for the club over the past four years.

"He has led from the front on our transition to a full-time model and has played a key role in our success during his time in the post.

“I would warmly welcome David Graham to the club and we are very fortunate to have secured such an excellent replacement for Pat. I have known David for a number of years and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of General Manager.“

David Graham said: “Linfield is a club that I’ve supported all my life and it is a privilege to join the club in a leadership capacity. Pat and the Board of Directors have set a very high bar and as an ambitious club, we must continue to progress each season.”

“Throughout our recent conversations, it was clear that the board and I are very much aligned in our ambition for Linfield, as we approach our 140th anniversary. I look forward to engaging with our supporters and club partners, so we can continue to drive Linfield forward together.”

Departing GM Pat Fenlon said: “I would like to thank the club's Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to work at this great club for a second time. I would also like to thank David Healy, Willie McKeown and all the football staff, as well as all the players, who have been incredibly successful in my time at Windsor. It was a pleasure and honour to play some small part in the success they achieved domestically and with the significant progress we have made in Europe.” Fenlon will now join Bohemians, a club he enjoyed great success with as a manager, winning two league titles and a Setanta Cup.

Looking ahead, he said: “It is a really exciting time to be getting back involved with Bohs. There has been a lot of good work done rebuilding the club over the last decade and you can see how much the club has grown in several areas in recent years.

“I feel the foundations are strong, there is a great atmosphere and affiliation around the club, and I believe that we have an opportunity to build on all of that, be stronger again, and bring further success to the club.”