Linfield are eager to stride further into the unknown in quest for European glory, insists David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy has admitted he has had to learn and adapt

Linfield manager David Healy admits that the Blues’ European adventures have given him a few headaches but he’s hoping for even more to come.

With action already this season in Wales, Norway and Switzerland, the next stop for the Danske Bank Premiership champions is a trip to play Latvian outfit RFS tomorrow evening.

Throw in the start of the domestic campaign and their history-making first Sunday match against Portadown at Windsor Park and it has been a hectic opening to a season still in its embryonic stages.

“For me as manager, I’m learning how to deal with things in different ways and hopefully that will continue over the next few weeks,” Healy said.

“It will be a tough game. RFS are a good side and deserved to go through against the side from Malta. They have a few different nationalities in their squad and they are big, strong and physical.

“We’ve had a brief look at them because we had this game (Portadown) to prepare for and we had to make sure people have enough minutes to be ready to play.

“We didn’t pick up any injuries (against Portadown) which was great, and we’ll pick the best squad possible to travel to Latvia.”

Former Northern Ireland striker Healy admits his men have had to adapt to a change of routine due to playing on Sunday.

“The players rested up on Monday for a change,” he said.

“It’s something we are not accustomed to, having a Monday off.

“We had to make sure the players recover properly and get proper rest before we travel to Latvia on Wednesday for what will be a huge game for us on Thursday. We are always adapting and always learning.”

Tomorrow night’s game at the Skonto Stadium in Riga kicks-off at 6pm BST.