Linfield are 'lucky' to have Shayne Lavery, says David Healy as striker goes clear in scoring charts

Linfield manager David Healy says his side are 'lucky' to have striker Shayne Lavery at their disposal and tipped the Northern Ireland forward to get even better.

Lavery netted two late goals to help Linfield bounce back from their defeat to Glentoran with a 2-0 home win over Cliftonville on Saturday afternoon.

That kept their two point gap to Coleraine at the top of the table intact and took Lavery's tally to 13 for the league season, ahead of team-mate Andy Waterworth, Ben Doherty and Jay Donnelly on 11 as the league's top scorer.

Having joined from Everton almost two years ago, the hope has always been that the 22-year-old will earn a move back to a higher level and even as he has already surpassed his goal tally for the entirety of the last league season, Healy is hoping for the upward curve to continue.

"His performance was OK today," said the boss. "What Shayne does give you is a lot of hard work and if you can add a bit of quality here and there, which he did today with his two goals... My thoughts on Shayne have always been the same since four or five years ago when I met him, I still feel lucky that we have him. There is a lot of improvement left but what he's doing at the minute is contributing big goals and working as hard as ever."

The win was the most important for a Linfield side that had won just one of its previous five outings, a run that included two losses to the old enemy Glentoran.

"I wouldn't say (it was) a more polished performance but we got the right outcome," Healy said. "I thought we were the better team. It took us a little longer to score than I had hoped but credit to the players. It's easy for me as the manager and everybody outside Linfield to be critical when results don't go to plan but let's put it into perspective. We've played five games in the space of two weeks. We don't have the facilities, recovery and rehab procedures that some of the top teams do.

"This is not just at Linfield - it's the same for every team in the Irish League - so credit to my players today and to the rest of the league that we're putting on games. We're fortunate to be doing something we enjoy and we're privileged to be doing it."

Linfield's current closest title rivals continued their own title charge as Coleraine made it 11 wins from an unbeaten run that now stretches to 14 games with a 3-2 success over Dungannon Swifts.

It has taken such form to ignite their title bid after an opening eight-game period that had seen the Bannsiders win only twice.

"Being honest, I think one of the biggest hangovers we ever had was after Europe," explained boss Oran Kearney, who still refuses to mention the title bid.

"If you put yourselves in the players' position, we've been in Europe sporadically over the last few seasons but we generally go out after one round.

"To go through not one but two rounds, have the Maribor experience and take Motherwell to penalties, I just got the feeling in those first few months back that players were still going, this isn't what we do; we play under big lights in Europe, big games and all the stuff that goes with it.

"That's human nature. We tried everything to get it out of the system and it has slowly worked its way out. We needed that catalyst.

Stuart Nixon scored a late winner against Warrenpoint at the start of December and we needed that. We've started to look more like ourselves again and I would put it down to that.

"The experiences, which were brilliant over the summer but a lot of them struggled to go back to play in our league again."

Elsewhere, Warrenpoint Town grabbed a first ever win over Crusaders, who have now lost four of their last five at Seaview.

"It's a massive win for us today," said manager Barry Gray, who was quick to praise his coaching team that includes former Irish League managers Gavin Dykes and Rod McAree. "I'm delighted for the players after the work they put in on the pitch but the preparation that went in is also important and full credit to the staff.

"We're very fortunate to have an excellent management team who has experience in this league and is hungry for the players to do well. We're a small club and we have to find every edge we can as I think we have that edge in the management team."

Next up for Point is a midweek trip to Windsor.

"We've beaten Linfield at home already this season but we certainly learnt a lesson the last time we were at Windsor," said Gray. "We came off the back of a heavy defeat. Linfield are experts at what they do, they're top of the table for a reason. We've got a point to prove; to go to Windsor and not be as easily pushed over.

"Today's result and performance gives us that hope that we can waltz into Tuesday night. If we have the same application, there's no doubt we'll be a tough task for Linfield."