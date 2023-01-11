Linfield are not panicking despite title setback against rivals Cliftonville, insists manager David Healy

Encouraged by how his side have roared back into Danske Bank Premiership title contention after finding themselves worryingly off the pace at one stage, Healy insists the Blues must simply go again in their bid to retain the Gibson Cup.

Tuesday’s reverse at Solitude – the champions’ first domestic loss since the end of October – sees them five points behind the Reds at the top but, reflecting on where Linfield found themselves less than three months ago, Healy says that he and his players are ready to meet the “make or break” challenges that lie ahead.

“We were probably a mile behind,” he said.

“It wasn’t just one club, it was three, four, five clubs, but we’ve fought back so it’s important now that, with the mentality we have, to try and rebuild some sort of run. It may not be 12 or 13 games because we’re coming into the real nitty-gritty of the season.

"We have so many tough games to come certainly in the rest of January – then you look at February, where you come out of the Irish Cup against Larne and go straight into another against Cliftonville and Glentoran.

“It’s a tough run of fixtures and it’s probably going to be make or break in the next eight to 10 games where, if we find ourselves four or five points off the top, it’s going to be really difficult to claw back. So it’s important that we not only look after ourselves and get the points we want, but when we play Cliftonville again – or Crusaders, Glenavon on Saturday, Coleraine and others – that we take maximum points when we can.”

The former Northern Ireland striker felt the Blues should have had a penalty when Joel Cooper was sent sprawling by a challenge from Levi Ives on Tuesday night but admitted his men wouldn’t have deserved a leveller at that stage of the contest.

“We knew that a game of this magnitude against an in-form Cliftonville was going to come down to fine margins and that’s basically what’s cost us – small fine margins,” he added.

“I thought we should have had a penalty in the first-half. I thought as soon as Ives went to ground and Cooper gets a touch on it, it’s a penalty but I don’t want to come out and say that’s cost us and be overly critical, but I think it was a decision that went against us.

“To be honest, though, our first-half performance was way short of the standard that we needed. If we had been given the penalty, it would have been harsh on Cliftonville for us to have come in level because they’d been the better team.

“In the second-half, we upped the game a little bit. I thought we were better, but there were a couple of wrong balls or we picked the wrong pass, hitting defenders with crosses and passes when we should have been a little bit more smart with our play.”

Healy insists he will remain positive as he chases down a fifth consecutive Premiership title but acknowledged that Linfield need to start picking up more points against their rivals at the top end of the standings.

“We’ve been on a good run and I’ve got to remain upbeat,” he continued.

“We’ve got a huge game now against Glenavon on Saturday and I’ve got to pick the bones out of the second-half and be positive. I thought we were the dominant team, albeit we didn’t get the goal that we wanted.

“No disrespect to teams outside the top six – and we’re playing a team who could quite easily be top six on Saturday – but when teams in the top six come together, the disappointing thing is our record should be better. You don’t want to lose ground to your main rivals, like we did on Tuesday, but it could be more damaging maybe 10 games down the line when teams are uncatchable.

“As good as Cliftonville were in the first-half, we were good in the second-half and if it had finished a draw, I don’t think either manager or set of supporters could have been swayed either way as to what way it should have gone.”