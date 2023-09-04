Linfield assistant Ross Oliver happy to have David Healy back in charge for County Antrim Shield clash with Larne

Linfield assistant Ross Oliver will be back by David Healy's side for the match against Larne

Linfield assistant boss Ross Oliver is relieved manager David Healy is back in the dugout for Tuesday night’s County Antrim Shield first round game with Larne at Windsor Park.

The former Northern Ireland international striker had to sit out Saturday’s impressive Premiership win at Coleraine due to suspension.

Although it will be business as usual for Healy, the Linfield team will hardly be recognisable from the one that performed so well at the sun-drenched Showgrounds — a result that took the Blues to the top of the table.

Kyle McClean’s early strike may have been wiped out by Jamie Glackin, but the Belfast side came roaring back with a Chris Shields penalty and close range Chris McKee finish.

With Healy confined to the grandstand, it was left to Oliver to orchestrate things from the touchline.

“It will be good to have him back,” he laughed. “I certainly missed him in the dugout at Coleraine. It was tough with him being in the stand because he can’t really influence the game in any way, although it must have been more frustrating for him than it was for me.”

This evening’s Shield tie is a repeat of the Final for the past two years, with Larne having their sights set on their fourth successive triumph in the competition.

Oliver added: “We don’t mind admitting the game will give us the chance to have a look at some of the new players and some of the boys who have been on the fringes.

“We may also draft in a few of the younger lads as well. Our priority at the football club is the League championship, as it always is.

“With the gaffer now back, it will be down to him what kind of squad we will use.”

The Blues were not only thrilled to have bagged the points on the north coast, but they also had new signing Matthew Fitzpatrick and midfielder Stevie Fallon back in action

“They are two important players for us,” added Oliver. “It was great to have them back on board again after injury.

“We missed them. You know what you are going to get from Fitzy, he holds the ball up well and gives us a presence up front. We also know what we will get from Stevie, who has had a really frustrating time lately.

“Those boys will always put a shift in for you when they are called on, they certainly helped beef up the squad.”

Oliver was delighted with his team’s response, especially after the traumatic result seven days earlier when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.

“We were all disappointed by the way things panned out and the way we handled things,” added Oliver. “I don’t want to be too critical because it would be disrespectful to Carrick and would take away from the performance they put in.

“Fair play to them, they played well on the day, and we didn’t — they got a result, we didn’t. We needed a response at Coleraine, and we got it in a big way.

“I thought it was a deserved with, we controlled 70 per cent of the game.

“Probably the only disappointment we had was the little lull we had at the start of the second-half, it took Coleraine to score before we got back into it again. It was a bit of a wake-up call for us.

“It’s always a notoriously tough venue, but the boys were good. Once we got the third goal, we knew we wouldn’t let it slip. Again, that goes back to the things we learnt from the Carrick game.

“We knew we had to be more defensively strong and alert.”