Linfield back on top of the Irish Premiership after Chris McKee’s cheeky back-heel goal helps down Carrick

Carrick Rangers 1 Linfield 2

Key goal: Linfield’s Chris McKee shows his delight to the Blues fans after scoring on Friday night

David Healy’s Linfield on Friday night returned to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table following this unconvincing 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

The game was called off last week because of NIFL’s Covid procedures and in the process both Glentoran and Cliftonville took advantage by moving ahead of the reigning champions.

It was hardly thrill-a-minute stuff, but Healy’s team got the job done. They were gifted an opener when Thomas Scully put the ball into his own net before on-loan striker Chris McKee struck a second before the break.

Ailing Carrick — they are still hovering only five points above 11th-placed Portadown in the table — hit back in the second half through Jordan Gibson, making it a nervous finish for the Blues.

The Blues got off to the best possible start with that Scully own goal after three minutes.

It was a wonderfully crafted move involving a clever flick from McKee and a first-time lay-off from Christy Manzinga, who sent Jake Hastie down the left.

When he drilled in a low cross, the unfortunate midfielder, on loan from Accrington Stanley, stuck out a boot to deflect the ball past a stranded Aaron Hogg.

Healy’s boys almost doubled their lead on 17 minutes. Conor Pepper cut the ball back to Kyle McClean, whose blockbuster was beaten out by Hogg, and, when the ball fell to McKee, he looked a certain scorer until Mark Surgenor got in a telling block.

The visitors threatened again just on the half-hour. This time Kirk Millar delivered a trademark delivery from the right only for McKee to totally mistime.

Linfield got the second goal on 37 minutes. Millar and Hastie bamboozled Carrick with a short corner-kick routine and, when the former Rangers man drilled in a low cross, it eventually broke for McKee, who scored with a cheeky back-heel.

Manzinga looked to have put the Blues out of sight two minutes later when he met a peach of a cross from Pepper and his bullet header thundered past Hogg, only for referee Christopher Morrison to rule out the effort because of an offside infringement.

The big Linfield support then had loud appeals for a spot-kick when Pepper appeared to be hauled down by Ben Tilney, but Morrison wasn’t convinced.

Carrick were back in it on 69 minutes when Gibson finally found a way through the Linfield defence.

In fact, Carrick came within inches of an equaliser with five minutes left only for substitute Emmett McGuckin’s shot to fizz just wide.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Surgenor, Ervin, Cushley (E Kelly 70), D Kelly (McGuckin 46), Glendinning, Gibson, Carson (Gordon 46), Scully, Tilney, Anderson (Chambers 76).

Unused subs: Skeet, Kalla, Waite.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Manzinga (Vertainen 76), Hall, McKee (Devine 76), McClean, Fallon, Pepper (Mulgrew 62), Hastie (Quinn 76).

Unused subs: Newberry, Salam, Evans.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison.

Man of the match: Kirk Millar

Match rating: 5/10.