Linfield battling Brexit issues in quest to sign Malta striker Kyrian Nwoko

Linfield have agreed a fee for Kyrian Nwoko (left) but are having difficulties getting the deal over the line. (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Linfield are experiencing work permit problems due to new Brexit regulations in their quest to complete the signing of Maltese striker Kyrian Nwoko from Valletta.

It is understood a fee has been agreed between Linfield and Valletta for Nwoko, who has won 21 caps for Malta. The front man is in line for a two-year deal at Windsor but the transfer is now on a knife-edge.

McGivern explained: “It has been reported in the press that we are trying to sign an overseas international and there have been difficulties with that. It is not resolved yet so there may be some more business done before the Irish League starts at the end of August.

“If the overseas player doesn’t work out we will have to work at a replacement for him. Post-Brexit immigration rules are very, very stringent. Previously you could have brought in a player from another EU country without any real difficulty but now it’s a points-based scheme. Football is the same as every other occupation and it is proving very difficult.

“We are probably the first team from here to try and bring someone in this way and it’s been a challenge. It is still ongoing so we have to make a call at some stage about how it will work out.”

The Blues are keen to replace the firepower they lost over the summer when both legendary forward Andrew Waterworth and last season’s star man Shayne Lavery moved on.

In their absence, Christy Manzinga started both legs of their recent Champions League tie, while forward Billy Chadwick has come in on loan from Hull City.