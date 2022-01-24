Linfield board want to buy new players, but manager David Healy is resisting the calls for him to spend Blues cash

Board want Blues to buy, but boss has faith in Windsor squad

Linfield manager David Healy is resisting the temptation to splash the cash, even though he admits his squad is short on numbers.

The title holders maintained their slot at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table at the weekend with a hard-fought 2-0 win over gutsy Glenavon, courtesy of goals from Christy Manzinga and Rangers loanee Chris McKee.

With a posse of high-profile members of his squad still missing, former Northern Ireland striker Healy insists he will not bring players to the club to ‘sit in the stand’.

“We are possibly short in numbers in terms of the group, the squad we had on duty at the weekend were the only players available to us,” he revealed.

“That’s possibly a little bit of a concern, but over the next few weeks, we’ll have Cammy Palmer, Chris Shields, Jordan Stewart and Conor Pepper all back in the squad, so we are happy enough where we are.

“The chairman and the board have so much money, they are urging me to spend it, but as the manager I must make sure I get the right people in.

“I could have signed five, six or seven players in January, but there is no point in signing five or six people to put them on the substitutes’ bench or have them sitting in the stand.

“We are having to play people in unnatural positions at times. We lost Trai Hume (to Sunderland) which wasn’t ideal. Niall Quinn came in and looked solid until he picked up a little injury against Glenavon.

“I keep getting asked when I’m going to bring another centre-forward to the club. The pleasing thing for me was the centre-forward who started the game (Manzinga) on Saturday scored and the centre-forward (McKee) who came on in the second half also scored.

“I have so much belief in my squad. There are others who might have their doubts, but I am happy to go with what we have.

“Everyone talks about how well other teams are doing and about the attractive football they play, but when they talk about us, we are described as ‘workmanlike’.

“We know how to find ways to win games — and that’s great credit to the players — but I feel we are much more than that. We are in and around where we want to be in the league and I believe there is much more to come.”

Healy tonight takes his boys across town to face title-chasing Cliftonville at Solitude, where Paddy McLaughlin’s team have lost their two previous home games against Crusaders and Glentoran.

“We’ve a few big weeks coming up with games against Cliftonville, Coleraine, a double header against Larne and then Glentoran,” adds Healy. “In saying that, we have just had two really tough games against Ballymena United and Glenavon.

“My assistant manager (Ross Oliver) and Willie McKeown were at Cliftonville’s game at Larne on Friday night and, by all accounts, the Reds were excellent.

“The players worked their socks off. If I played for Paddy McLaughlin, I would want to work hard because he is that type of manager.

“Cliftonville have been incredible this season. Perhaps around Christmas time there was talk about some of the more high-profile teams overtaking them, but they are still in around the top.

“We know what type of game we’ll get. I watched their game (against Glentoran) on television. I thought it was a good advertisement for the league.

“Cliftonville probably came away thinking they deserved to get something from it.”

Healy acknowledges his boys face a demanding three weeks up ahead.

“Some managers can be liars at times and say they don’t look at other teams’ results or they don’t look at the league table,” he said.

“I can tell you, we know everything. I can tell you our next dozen fixtures. I could probably give you dates and times. Managers know everything, because it’s our job.

“We know when teams who are in and around us in the table win — and we know we face a demanding couple of weeks.

“We also know the most important thing is looking after ourselves and focus on what we can do.”