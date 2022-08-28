Linfield boss David Healy accepts no excuses for ‘unacceptable’ defeat to Carrick Rangers

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield manager David Healy insisted that the performance from his players in Sunday’s shock 2-1 league defeat at Carrick Rangers was ‘unacceptable’ and that the team “need to be stronger mentally and physically going forward”.

Healy was adamant that Thursday night’s heartbreaking Europa Conference League exit to Latvian outfit RFS was no excuse as the Blues delivered a dreadful display to lose for the first time in the Irish Premiership this season.

In contrast Stuart King’s Carrick were excellent as they defeated the champions in the league for only the second time in their history with Emmet McGuckin’s second half strike proving decisive after Ethan Devine had levelled a cracking early effort from Andy Mitchell, who is on loan at Rangers from Larne.

“It was a poor performance and a poor result,” said Healy in a scathing assessment.

“I have spoken to the players and there should be no uncertainty for them and myself that that was not acceptable or good enough for what is required to play for or manage Linfield Football Club.

“People may say it was possibly to do with Thursday night. Not for me. Absolute zero excuses. We have had long enough to recover, long enough to suck it up and long enough to think about what may have been. No, there's no excuse for the result. The players need to be stronger mentally and physically and be better going forward.

“We looked physically short, not in terms of fitness, but we didn’t get about the game and we conceded more poor goals.

“After we lost to RFS I came out with the fighting talk saying we would be fine and told many people we would respond in a positive manner like we always do and I always do and we didn’t do it.”

The result left Linfield in sixth position four points behind leaders Glentoran with a game in hand.