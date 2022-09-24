Linfield boss David Healy admits Buckie Thistle test not a priority in midst of nine-game run of away fixtures

Linfield’s David Healy and Cliftonville’s Paddy McLaughlin will lead their sides into battle against Scottish opponents

Linfield boss David Healy admits today’s Scottish Challenge Cup third round game against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park wasn’t his on his priority list.

Not only are the Blues in the middle of run of NINE successive away games in all competitions, but following their defeat at Crusaders last time out, they find themselves nudged out of the top six in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

For the latter reason especially, a three-day trip to the Scottish Highlands did not rank high on Healy’s agenda.

“The game is more of a distraction, but it is what it is,” he explained. “We are representing the Irish League, so we’ll give it our best shot.

“We are now playing catch-up in terms of league games, it’s a situation we didn’t want to be in, especially being a logjam of an incredible run of away games.

“I can’t remember that happening before. We are not due back at Windsor Park until October 14 when Glentoran are scheduled to visit.

“However, our focus is on our next game only. We don’t know an awful lot about Buckie, but we have prepared thoroughly and professionally as we always do.”

Healy is demanding a response after that frustrating reverse at Seaview last week, when goals from Philip Lowry and Jordan Forsythe ensured the hosting Crues a comeback win after Joel Cooper’s opener.

“It was disappointing,” he added. “We were good in the first half and should have been in front at half-time. We had a stonewall penalty turned down for whatever reason.

“When we did take the lead, we didn’t manage the game well enough. We knew we would be bombarded with long balls, diagonal balls, but we didn’t deal with it.

“Then we conceded a soft goal from a set-play, not picking up the ball in the third phase. It was something we discussed with the players which was key.

“I very rarely want to be critical of the players but I thought we lacked something in the second half. I analysed my own performance to see what I could have done better in terms of shape or perhaps a change of personnel.

“Once we took the lead, we looked edgy and nervous. The game became chaotic. When that happens, we need to be better, stronger, bigger and more physical.

“We were out-muscled which was frustrating. We appear to have developed a habit of conceding a goal once we take the lead, so game management is brought into question. It’s something we need to address.”

Meanwhile, Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin is relying on advice from former player Daire O’Connor to help his boys dump Queen’s Park out of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Solitude tomorrow.

The 25-year-old former UCD and Home Farm player joined the Reds in October 2020, featuring in 39 games before moving to Ayr United in July 2021.

He has been briefing the Solitude side’s manager on the Scottish Championship side’s main strengths and weaknesses.

“We have had Daire keeping an eye on things for us,” admitted McLaughlin. “He played for us a few years ago and he has been telling us how good Queen’s Park are.

“They are a full-time club, they have enjoyed heavy investment in the club recently. They will be difficult to beat, but we are used to that in the Irish League.

“It will be a break from the league action, but we will treat the tournament with respect and we’ll be going to try and win the game.”

McLaughlin, whose team have tasted defeat only once in league play this season, believes his boys have the artillery to book a place in the next round, with new signing Ronan Hale, Joe Gormley and Ryan Curran firing on all cylinders.

“Ronan is hungry for goals but it’s the same with Joe and Ryan, who have been brilliant for us this season,” he added.

“Those three boys are going to be key for us over the course of the season.

“Ronan has shown everything that we thought he was about, and probably more. That’s why we brought him to the club. We are delighted to have him on board.”