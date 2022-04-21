Linfield boss David Healy believes there is an exciting future in store for Ethan Devine after striker's latest winning goal

Manager David Healy has paid goal hero Ethan Devine the best possible compliment by comparing him to Linfield legend Andy Waterworth.

The 21-year-old striker bagged his fifth goal for the club — he arrived from little Knockbreda in the January transfer window — in Tuesday night’s absorbing, crucial 2-1 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Just when it looked like the title race was about to take another dramatic twist after Crusaders’ midfielder Jordan Forsythe had cancelled out Jimmy Callacher’s early opener — his club’s 100th goal of the season on all competitions — Devine came of the substitutes' bench to turn the game on its head.

He latched on to a clever pass from Matty Clarke before keeping a cool head to slip the ball past Jonny Tuffey — a vital strike that kept the Blues at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table, one point ahead of battling Cliftonville.

Devine’s previous four goals all came from his head... and that was the first time he has scored before the 85th minute!

With now only two games remaining, the Blues must negotiate home games against Larne and Coleraine, while Paddy McLaughlin’s team travel to face north Belfast rivals Crusaders before wrapping up their campaign against Glentoran at The Oval.

“Ethan has been a fantastic addition to the group,” said Healy. “There were a lot of question marks over me when I signed him — I can still hear them, ‘has Healy lost the plot signing a boy from Knockbreda’.

“We had such an influential figure at Linfield for so long in the shape of Andy Waterworth. He always came up with big goals, he always scored at the right time.

Andy Waterworth

“I don’t want to burden Ethan with that pressure because Andy is not only a Linfield legend, but an Irish League legend, but he has a similar knack.

“Ethan is still developing. That was a little bit of a monkey off his back. His previous four goals all came from his head and late on in games. He showed what he can do with his feet.

“It was always going to be a big job replacing Waterworth and Shayne Lavery. We brought in Billy Chadwick from Hull City, unfortunately he ruptured a cruciate ligament, we signed Matt Green, which didn’t work out.

“When you bring in players in January, it is probably more of a gamble, but I thought Eetu (Vertainen) has settled in well — some of his play and some of his touches are really good.

“But I thought Ethan gave us (the backroom), not only in glimpses what he is about, but he gave us a heck of a lot to think about in terms of his team selection.

“When we needed to keep the ball, when we needed to win headers, when we needed energy and hard work, Ethan gave us the lot.”

Healy does believe Devine is a little bit ahead of his time in terms of his development.

He added: “When I signed him, I put him down as one for the future. I was never going to put him in (into the team) to uncompromise him or put him into a situation that he was uncomfortable with.

“Coming to a club like Linfield, you live and die probably by the early stages of your career, it’s very often sink or swim when you come in. We have dipped him in and out at different times, it was all about getting him minutes and experience for the future.

“But he keeps popping up with big moments. More importantly, he’s a brilliant kid. He’s a fit boy, he wants to develop and improve.

“If we keep getting him on the pitch like we are at the minute, who know what level he could end up playing at.”

Healy admitted he took a great deal of satisfaction from Devine’s priceless winner because it was something he has worked on long and hard on the training pitch.

“You go through much throughout the season in terms of preparation and training,” added the former Northern Ireland striker. “The goal was straight off the training pitch.

“The midfielder (Chris Shields) picked up the ball; our full-back (Matthew Clarke) had the audacity and intelligence to come in from a wide position and slide the ball into to our centre-forward and Ethan stuck it away brilliantly.

“You have no idea how many times we go through that (in training). For to have it win the game for us is fantastic. I was incredibly proud of the players, they very rarely let me down.”